The U23 World Championships will go down in Belgrade, Serbia on November 5th-7th. Take a look to learn about some of the top entries in every weight. 57kg seems wide open with no clear “favorite” at the weight. Even Russia’s entry, #16 Ramazan Abdurakhimov, lacks international credentials. Iran’s Ali Gholizadegan was also their entry at 57kg at junior worlds but failed to wrestle for a medal there. Patrick Glory is more than capable of wrestling for a medal and should be considered one of the main title contenders.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO