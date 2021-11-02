CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Patriots elect not to make any moves at the NFL trade deadline

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots did nothing at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, with Bill Belichick sticking with his current talent on the roster.

The team has been relatively active on the trade market this year by acquiring cornerback Shaun Wade just before the season and trading away running back Sony Michel and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Wade, a rookie, has yet to make his debut with the Patriots after taking some time to catch on to the defense and then suffering a concussion. He could be a depth option in a cornerback group that needs talent after Jonathan Jones went on IR.

Receiver N’Keal Harry was one Patriot who might have been on the move. His agent requested a trade this offseason, but New England has not pulled the trigger on moving their 2019 first-round pick. During his career, he has 88 targets for 50 receptions, 491 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a depth option for New England, and proved useful. In Week 8, for example, he stepped in after the Patriots benched receiver Kendrick Bourne for fumbling. Harry finished the game with a pair of catches.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

