CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

AP VoteCast: Youngkin win built by small gains in key groups

By SARA BURNETT, HANNAH FINGERHUT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XVeP_0ckXjVMk00
1 of 5

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor’s race.

The former private equity executive’s victory came even as Trump remains broadly unpopular in the commonwealth. Youngkin managed to keep the former president at arm’s length without angering Trump’s base. A year after Democrat Joe Biden dispatched Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points, Youngkin’s supporters, not Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s, were more fired up — 74% of them said they were “extremely” interested in the election, compared with 63% who voted for McAuliffe, according to AP VoteCast.

Here’s a snapshot of what mattered to voters, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,500 voters in Virginia conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

BIG COMEBACK BUILT ON SMALL GAINS

Both Democrats and Republicans pulled together familiar coalitions. Men, rural and small town voters and white evangelicals were squarely in Youngkin’s corner, while McAuliffe was the choice for Black voters, moderates, college graduates and voters under 45. Women were only slightly more likely to back the Democrat than the Republican, 52% to 47%.

But small shifts added up to make a difference for Youngkin. In 2020, voters 45 and older split about evenly between Biden and Trump. This year they were more likely to back Youngkin over McAuliffe, 55% to 45%.

Youngkin also performed better with suburban voters, a group that helped Democrats win elections across the country during the Trump era. Last year, about 6 in 10 suburbanites in Virginia backed Biden. A year later, Youngkin, who lives in a northern Virginia suburb, was more competitive with those voters, earning the support of 46% of them.

In recent elections, Democrats have built a sizable edge with voters who have college degrees. McAuliffe still won those voters Tuesday, but Youngkin fared slightly better than Trump did in 2020. Youngkin was backed by 45% of college educated voters in this year’s election; in 2020, 38% went for Trump.

Youngkin also did somewhat better than Trump among white voters — both men and women. White voters made up 72% of the electorate and backed Youngkin over McAuliffe, 59% to 40%. Youngkin also appeared to make inroads with Latino voters, who were closely divided between McAuliffe and him.

BIDEN’S PERFORMANCE

The governor’s race was seen by some as a test of Biden’s standing so far in his term. The president and his wife campaigned for McAuliffe in the state, as did other top Democrats. Three-quarters of voters said negotiations in Washington over Biden’s governing agenda were an important factor in their vote.

Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points last year. Now, 47% of Virginia’s voters approve of his job performance, while 53% disapprove — a split similar to U.S. adults nationwide in recent AP-NORC polling.

TRUMP FACTOR

While McAuliffe leaned on his party for help, Youngkin didn’t campaign with Trump or other GOP leaders. The political newcomer started the campaign with a blank slate on policy and cast himself as an affable, suburban dad. McAuliffe called him a “Trump wannabe” — and Trump endorsed Youngkin — but it doesn’t look like all Virginia voters bought it.

While Trump was unpopular with a majority of voters, about half had a favorable opinion of Youngkin. About 4 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion of him.

About half said they had a “very” unfavorable opinion of Trump, but only about 3 in 10 said the same about Youngkin.

Close to half of Virginia voters said Youngkin supports Trump too much, while roughly as many said he supports Trump the right amount. Most Youngkin voters — about 8 in 10 — said the candidate supports Trump the right amount, but about 1 in 10 said he supports the former president too much. About that many said Youngkin supports Trump too little.

MCAULIFFE GETS MORE BLAME FOR ATTACKS

Overall, about half of Virginia voters said they had a favorable opinion of McAuliffe, while about half held an unfavorable view.

In a very contentious race, McAuliffe appears to have taken more of the blame for the tone. Most voters thought the gubernatorial campaign featured unfair attacks from at least one candidate, but voters were somewhat more likely to say only McAuliffe attacked Youngkin unfairly than the other way around. Close to 2 in 10 voters said both attacked unfairly.

SCHOOL DEBATE DECISIVE FOR MANY

Schools became a major focus of the governor’s race for Youngkin, who localized a nationwide issue after McAuliffe said during a debate that parents shouldn’t “be telling schools what they should teach.”

About a quarter of Virginia voters said the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools was the single most important factor in their vote for governor, and 72% of those voters backed Youngkin.

Most Youngkin voters — about three-quarters — said the public school system in Virginia is focusing on racism too much. Among McAuliffe voters, just over half said the focus is too little, while about a third said it’s about right.

McAuliffe voters had concerns about schools, too — but they were more likely to be focused on COVID-19 precautions. Roughly a quarter of all voters identified the debate over handling COVID-19 in schools as the most important factor in their vote, and 63% of them backed McAuliffe.

About 6 in 10 Virginia voters support mask mandates for both teachers and students in K-12 schools and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers. Those voters were more likely to be McAuliffe supporters. Only about a third of Youngkin backers supported each policy.

TOP ISSUE

Thirty-five percent of Virginia voters said the economy and jobs was the most important issue facing the state, while 17% named COVID-19 and 15% chose education.

Health care, climate change, racism, immigration, abortion and law enforcement were all lower.

Voters who ranked the economy and education as the top issues were more likely to back Youngkin over McAuliffe. Voters who identified COVID-19 as the top issue supported McAuliffe. McAuliffe also earned the majority of the roughly 2 in 10 who ranked health care, climate change or racism as the top issue.

IS VIRGINIA’S ECONOMY SOARING OR SINKING?

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, often asserted during the campaign that Virginia’s economy was “in the ditch,” but a majority of voters disagreed. Fifty-five percent said the state’s economy is in good shape.

Youngkin argued that Virginia’s record budget surplus was the result of overtaxation as he campaigned on a promise to enact substantial tax cuts.

McAuliffe countered that the surplus was due to strong economic growth under Democratic leadership and argued that Youngkin’s opposition to abortion rights and conservative position on LGBTQ issues would hamper efforts to recruit new businesses to the commonwealth.

MORE INDECISION THAN 2020

About 6 in 10 voters said they had known all along whom they would be backing in the governor’s race. In the presidential race last year, three-quarters of Virginia voters said they knew all along.

Of the three in 10 voters who say they decided over the course of this year’s the campaign, there was a preference for Youngkin, 55% to 45%.

CONTINUED SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE VOTE COUNT

Although Virginia experienced no major issues with its vote count in 2020, only about half of voters in Virginia were “very confident” that the votes in the election for governor would be counted accurately. An additional 3 in 10 were “somewhat confident.”

Just 18% of Youngkin’s voters said they were “very confident” the vote would be counted accurately. That compared with 78% of McAuliffe voters.

Still, overall confidence is stronger among voters now compared with last year’s presidential election: Just 25% then said they were very confident votes would be counted accurately.

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of 2,655 voters in Virginia was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://www.ap.org/votecast.

Comments / 1

Related
oswegonian.com

Youngkin win helps Republicans

Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia Gubernatorial race on Nov. 3 came as a surprise to many Virginians and many Americans. This could be a crystal ball for what could happen in the 2022 midterm elections. It is pretty clear that for the 2022 midterms, the Democrats have a lot of work to do if they want to maintain both the Senate and House from Republicans, as it looks like Republicans have a good shot at claiming both next year. Youngkin’s strategy was strong and bold because he had successfully found a way to win a democratic state. Youngkin found a way to use the issue of critical race theory to rile up voters about education and it worked, even if critical race theory has been a controversial topic for over a year now. The GOP strategy to win against Democrats in the midterms is to focus on the poor performance of both the Democrats and President Joe Biden’s poor approval rating and Biden’s failed policies such as rising prices because of inflation, higher gas prices and increased taxes. The focus should not be on trying to appease Trump voters about the 2020 election being stolen, which it was not, rather they should try to appease them on education, crime, gun rights and border security. Republicans campaign slogans should go something like “elect me as a Republican if you want to see an end to Biden’s horrendous policies and his poor performance as a president.” If the Republicans spread lies about Jan. 6 and the lies about the 2020 election being stolen, then this could easily jeopardize their chances of winning the House and Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Youngkin’s wins in key congressional districts underline tough reelection bids for vulnerable Va. Democrats

The second reelection campaigns for Virginia Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria were already promising to be nail-biters, regardless of who was in the Virginia governor’s mansion. Now, after Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe statewide and in both congresswomen’s districts last week — in the first...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Trump takes credit for Youngkin’s Va. win, says MAGA holds key to victory

Former President Donald Trump took credit Monday night for Glenn Youngkin’s come-from-behind win in the Virginia gubernatorial race and told congressional Republicans that the path to victory is through his army of “MAGA” supporters. Trump spoke to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s re-election outfit, and told his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fairfax Times

Youngkin wins!

Republicans sweep top three offices in statewide races. Unofficial results are in for the top three statewide contests in Virginia Tuesday night. Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares each won their races by slim margins, pulling a stunning upset after nearly 10 years of the GOP losing statewide elections. Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon November 5 so results will be certified November 15, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
ELECTIONS
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Virginia for Youngkin

WASHINGTON — (AP) — WHY THE AP CALLED VIRGINIA FOR GLENN YOUNGKIN. Democrats became the dominant political force in Virginia over the past decade, propelled by explosive growth in the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the northern part of the state. The party won the governor's office twice and took control of both chambers of the legislature in what had been a Republican stronghold.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
audacy.com

Live updates: Youngkin makes gains with suburbanites

A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups. Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBJ7.com

AP: Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Economy#Ap Votecast#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Democrats#Republicans
Central Virginian

Tiki torch photo in front of Youngkin bus was put on by anti-Youngkin group

(The Center Square) – A photo in which five people held tiki torches dressed like white nationalist Unite the Right protestors in front of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s tour bus were not Youngkin supporters, but rather anti-Youngkin demonstrators. The Lincoln Project, which formed to oppose former President Donald Trump’s re-election,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

History has some bad news for Biden Democrats

As in the 1880s, we live in an era of polarized partisan parity, in which changes of opinion among independent voters can sweep election results. One year ago, Joe Biden was elected president with 51% of the popular vote. Now, with his job approval below 43% , his party is in trouble.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

646K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy