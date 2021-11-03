H&R Block (HRB) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.78

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE: NOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $204.44 million.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year.
Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) reported Q3 EPS of $3.00, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $2.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. GUIDANCE:. Pinnacle West...
Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $101.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.97 million.
Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $434.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $442.82 million.
Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million.
Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: MITT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.96, $0.81 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. 2021 Updated Financial Framework.
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
