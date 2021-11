I've done articles on MSU. I've done articles on East Lansing. I've done articles on Lansing. I've even shown you many vintage photos of all of them. This time, I've rustled up a potpourri of random, various sights, items, and people from Lansing, going back to the 1800s and up to the 1960s. Some of these people and places are known, others are not. Some locations will be familiar, and it's a hoot to see how they looked over 100 years ago.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO