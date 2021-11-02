CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wealth distribution reality

By Robert Sullivan
oakpark.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oak Parker told me it would be best to take money from rich people and give it to everybody else. Would it?. If Robin Hood took one million dollars from each of the 614 American billionaires and distributed the money equally...

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 31

jody
4d ago

We create wealth in our free market. The government does not produce anything. It’s not a sum zero system. Based our our values of education and work ethics we all have the opportunity to create our own prosperity if the government stays out of the way….

Reply(15)
17
Peon
4d ago

Wanna know the realities of the "wealth" redistribution?Not need to look further than at the USSR history, at Cuba and Venezuela these days subexistance

Reply
10
Brandon FJB
4d ago

People should never expect the government to redistribute wealth. It isn’t a big stretch to start on your wealth, after all, you have more than millions of other people. No thanks, I will work for my money.

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Spreading the wealth: Black-owned investment firms tackle the racial finance gap

Black investors have long been underrepresented in the stock market; only 33.5% of Black American households owned stocks in 2019, according to Federal Reserve data. But that’s beginning to change. Across the country, a new generation of young Black wealth managers are launching firms that aim to make investing accessible within the Black community – and in the process, to help close the racial wealth gap across generations.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth Film

Throughout recorded history, cycles of “rise and fall” repeat — both of civilizations themselves and of what they use for money. We are experiencing another fall now. However, something unprecedented has occurred — the invention of a money that is incorruptible, indestructible, and infallible: “un-fall-able.” It is money that can support on its shoulders a civilization that will also be un-fall-able. Bitcoin offers an incentive for cooperation on a global scale. The enabling of digital private property rights for everyone on Earth is an incredible leap forward in creating a safer world. The citizens of the world now have a reliable network upon which to coordinate their lives, as opposed to the chaos of fiat monetary manipulation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Redistribution#Income Inequality#American#Adult Americans#The Mis Education#Communist
Forbes

Considering Generational Wealth As A Factor For Entrepreneurs

Business Consultant/Franchise Owner of Sylvan Learning Center of Murrieta, CA. Generational wealth is any assets — bonds, stocks, cash, real estate — passed down from one generation to the next. For the recipients of generational wealth, it helps remove many burdens and keeps them from worrying about financial constraints or how to make ends meet.
MURRIETA, CA
McDowell News

Column: Is a wealth tax in the future?

This column was written before Senate Democrats released the details of a proposed levy on U.S. billionaires. Trillions of dollars were added to the national debt during the COVID-19 pandemic as the federal government poured money into the economy to avoid a long and deep collapse. Now national legislators are considering spending trillions more to address physical and social infrastructure issues.
INCOME TAX
CPA Trendlines

11 Kinds of Wealth

We all have far more sources of wealth available to us in addition to the assets we normally count as financial wealth. A great skill to add to our tool box is that of resourcefulness. Learning and practicing being resourceful has always come in handy for me while traveling, working, and making changes in my life.
EDUCATION
daytonatimes.com

A down payment on the American dream

“We need to build America from the bottom up and the middle out, not from top down with the trickle-down economics that’s always failed us. I can’t think of a single time when the middle class has done well but the wealthy haven’t done very well. I can think of...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Crain's Cleveland Business

Defining current wealth management themes

A robust periodic review of your finances and tax liabilities is standard practice. But this fall, we recommend starting your review a little earlier. There is so much uncharted territory to cover: the evolving global pandemic, possible changes to U.S. tax law and the all-time highs of the U.S. equity markets.
CLEVELAND, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
telegram.com

Letter: Wake up America, we're in real trouble

Recent controversy in Texas about presenting opposing sides compelled me to respond to Wake Up America. We're in real trouble. True. Our democracy is being held hostage by two Senators, and threatened by a seeming pandemic of disillusionment. Responding succinctly, China didn't steal our lives. American investors fled union labor...
POLITICS
federalreserve.gov

Differences in Rent Growth by Income 1985-2019 and Implications for Real Income Inequality

Large and growing income differentials in the US have generated a mounting interest in income inequality among economists. The average income in the highest quintile of households increased by about 70 percent in real terms from 1985 to 2019, whereas the average income of the lowest quintile only increased by 20 percent during this period (Semega et al. 2020). However, these estimates of real incomes use the same price index to deflate nominal incomes, which requires the assumption that all households faced the same changes in the prices of goods and services that they purchase. Differences in the types of goods and services consumed, the geographic location of the purchase, or the type of store or outlet where purchased could all contribute to meaningful differences in price inflation faced by households in different income groups.
ECONOMY
New Pittsburgh Courier

The only Black woman in the U.S. who owns her own bank

Meet Kiko Davis, the majority owner and stockholder of Detroit-based First Independence Bank, one of the top 10 largest Black-owned banks in the United States. This makes her the only Black woman in the country who owns a bank. During a 2018 interview with Rolling Out, she said that what...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy