Wealth distribution reality

Throughout recorded history, cycles of “rise and fall” repeat — both of civilizations themselves and of what they use for money. We are experiencing another fall now. However, something unprecedented has occurred — the invention of a money that is incorruptible, indestructible, and infallible: “un-fall-able.” It is money that can support on its shoulders a civilization that will also be un-fall-able. Bitcoin offers an incentive for cooperation on a global scale. The enabling of digital private property rights for everyone on Earth is an incredible leap forward in creating a safer world. The citizens of the world now have a reliable network upon which to coordinate their lives, as opposed to the chaos of fiat monetary manipulation.
Comments / 31