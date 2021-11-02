CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Gasoline Prices Rise to Fresh 7-Year High

By The Epoch Times
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices of regular gasoline in the United States have risen to a new seven-year high, though a slight dip in domestic demand meant that the recent rise was the smallest increase in a month. For the week of Nov. 1, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan to buy Liquefied Natural Gas cargo at highest ever rate: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Amid the severe energy crisis in the country, the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure a Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the highest ever price of 30.6 dollars per million British thermal units (mmbtu), local media reported. Geo TV citing sources reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

OPEC+: No More Oil For You!

At November’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, members agreed to keep the current oil output at an increase of 400,000 bpd for December, despite a call by some countries for more supply, which include Japan, India and the US. Members feel that the effects of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are still being realized and that a gradual increase is still the right decision. OPEC+ members also noted that although they recognized that supply was right tight now, they would rather keep output at current levels, than risk over-supplying the markets and pushing prices lower. They also blame increases in energy prices on events that are out of their control, such as the steep increase in the price of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: OPEC Won’t Expand Oil Output, But Gas Prices Will Decline in Short-Term

STATEWIDE–OPEC has decided to stick with its current plan of cautious monthly increases in oil production, even though industry experts hoped for more with gas prices and inflation on the rise lately. The OPEC Plus alliance, comprising members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
TRAFFIC
The Free Press - TFP

Oil Prices Surge Again After OPEC Ignores Biden

Oil prices surged again Friday after foreign producers ignored the Biden administration’s repeated requests to boost output and resolve global shortages. U.S. crude oil surpassed $80 per barrel while the lead foreign index broke $81 per barrel, both rising more than 1.5% compared to one day earlier, on Friday morning, according to the latest data. The Middle Eastern cartel Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian counterpart, collectively known as OPEC+, rebuked the Biden administration Thursday and chose not to alter previously announced plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Level In New Jersey, Creep Around Nation As A Whole

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices remained high in New Jersey and crept up a bit more around the nation as a whole amid continued high crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.11 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say a small dip in domestic demand “may signal that the typical post-Labor Day drop-off was just a bit delayed this year.” If the steady increase in crude prices eases, they say, “consumers will likely see smaller price hikes at the pump.” © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
TRAFFIC
khqa.com

Higher gas prices at the pump may be around for a while

The price at the gasoline pump is not expected to move substantially lower any time soon, though analysts told Zenger they can’t rule out some big ups and downs in the future. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of approximately $3.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
TRAFFIC
Wetumpka Herald

Gas prices rise 7 cents in a week

Alabama gas prices have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.19 a gallon on Monday, Nov. 1, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Gas prices in Alabama are 33.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.
TRAFFIC

