Leads in Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing and Grid® Report for Online Proofing. Ziflow, the industry’s leading creative review and collaboration solution for agencies and brands, announced that it was recognized in multiple Fall 2021 Reports by G2.com, Inc., including the Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing as the highest-ranked leader, the Grid® Report for Online Proofing as part of the Leaders quadrant, and the Video CMS Software category as a high performer. This news comes on the heels of recent product updates to Ziflow that support the growing need for creative collaboration solutions that address workflow, compliance and security challenges brought on by today’s remote and digitally-distributed teams.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO