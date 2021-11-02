CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Life Podcast Episode 326 – A full podcast studio, the Oilers are rolling, and a plea for Fuddruckers

By Real Life Podcast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may be a day late, but the boys are back with a fresh episode of the Real Life Podcast to help you get this new week started and make sense of the world around us. In today’s episode, the guys talked about the podcast studio, Leon Draisaitl, casino talk, and...

The Day After: Off the Schneid

There may not have been a bigger goal scored in this young season for the Edmonton Oilers than that of Kailer Yamamoto’s tally Monday night. And while Kailer Yamamoto’s third-period tally had no real effect on the 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, it meant everything for the embattled forward. After all, it had been since April 8th of this year he last found the back of the net.
NHL
Beat the Shift Podcast – End of Season Recap Episode

Ariel is the 2019 FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year. Ariel is also the winner of the 2020 FSWA Baseball Article of the Year award. He is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. Ariel was ranked by FantasyPros as the #1 fantasy baseball expert in 2019. His ATC Projections were ranked as the #1 most accurate projection system in 2019. Ariel also writes for CBS Sports, SportsLine, RotoBaller, and is the host of the Beat the Shift Podcast (@Beat_Shift_Pod). Ariel is a member of the inaugural Tout Wars Draft & Hold league, a member of the inaugural Mixed LABR Auction league and plays high stakes contests in the NFBC. Ariel is the 2020 Tout Wars Head to Head League Champion. Ariel Cohen is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) and the Society of Actuaries (SOA). He is a Vice President of Risk Management for a large international insurance and reinsurance company. Follow Ariel on Twitter at @ATCNY.
MLB
Risky Business: Expansion Bet Wins?

I’m not going to lie to you fine folks, my betting record hasn’t been pretty awful so far this year but I’ve got a feeling that we’ll be in for a much better run here tonight. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. As you can see, my bets from game...
NHL
Monday Mailbag – Month One Recap

A new week means we’ve got a brand new Mailbag to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, analytics, the Oilers at even strength, the first month of the NHL season, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
Oilers in Seven part one: How about that ride in?

Welcome to year three of the Oilers in Seven series. I kick-started this series a few years ago to break down the Oilers in a smaller sample size. I chose seven games based on the size of a playoff series. We are back! For the first time this year, we’ll...
NHL
Getting to “No Way”

Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers says that if he had to do it over, he’d handle the investigation into the sexual assault of Kyle Beach by Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich over a decade ago differently. The hindsight and regret that inevitably comes with the would-have, could-have and...
NHL
GDB 8.0: Let’s Get Kraken (7:30pm MT, SN1)

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a brand new GDB for the first regular season meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, as the two clubs will square off tonight at Rogers Place. Sporting a 6-1-0 record through the first month of the NHL season, the Oilers got about as...
NHL
Highlights and Numbers: Oilers cruise to an easy win over Seattle despite a sloppy, inconsistent effort

That’s what an expansion team is supposed to look like. The Oilers put forward far from their best effort on Monday night but the Seattle Kraken weren’t able to capitalize. Mikko Koskinen stood tall for Edmonton when he needed to and the Oilers were able to put five goals past third-string goaltender Joey Daccord en route to a commanding 5-2 win.
NHL
GDB 9.0: A Chance to Match Best Start in Franchise History (6:30pm MT, SNW)

The 1985/1986 Edmonton Oilers won eight of their first nine games. They defeated the Jets, Blues, Islanders, Bruins and Kings. Then they lost to the Jets, before defeating Calgary twice and Winnipeg again. They finished the season with 56 wins and a league-best 119 points. They finished 30 points ahead...
NHL
GDB 9.0 Wrap Up: Oilers close out a dominant 5-2 win over Nashville with goals from throughout the lineup

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Oh, hello there, Nashville Predators. I remember you. Do you remember us? The last time we saw each other, our boy Leon Draisaitl was making a mockery of your organization with four goals in an 8-3 drubbing, and I was very hopeful we’d be getting a repeat performance here at Rogers Place. It’s only fair, after all. It’s not fair that your fans were able to witness our boys at their best while we were forced to watch from our couches. After nearly two years between matches, it was our turn for some in-person fun. It was a simple dream but it was a good one, in my opinion. And the good news is that the Oilers started the game with some jump and energy, pushing the Preds with waves of pressure that eventually led to a power play chance and subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long as Nashville was able to respond with the tying goal only seconds after our boys got themselves on the board. As much as I thought the Oilers played alright, the Preds were able to consistently counter in what was a very even period.
NHL
Weight Lifted

You can’t score 10 goals or 20 goals or even 30 until you get the first one. Seeing Kailer Yamamoto take care of that pressing bit of business in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday after 24 games of bupkis isn’t only good for him but for the Edmonton Oilers.
FITNESS
The Day After: Special teams stay strong as Oilers stay hot

Blink and you’ll miss it. That’s how quick Leon Draisaitl’s release was on both of his goals that propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. His first of the night came on the powerplay, while number two came at even-strength. That first tally,...
NHL
At Long Last No. 4

Anybody who has spent any time around Kevin Lowe understands the competitive fire that burns within him and what a passionate a man and fierce competitor he is. Likewise, how much wearing the No. 4 jersey that will be retired by the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight has always meant to him.
NHL
Oilersnation Radio Episode 165 – The Red Hot Oilers, Kevin Lowe Appreciation, and Ring of Honour

We are back with another episode of Oilersnation Radio! This week on the pod, Zach Laing filled in for Baggedmilk on the show alongside Rick, Dan, and Tyler. The four of them kicked things off by talking about the Oilers’ bottom-six and how strong it’s been to start the season and what else has impressed them during this winning streak. From there, they got into the Kevin Lowe banner raising that will happen tonight and also the news that the club will be starting a wall on honour at Rogers Place!
NHL
Game Notes Rangers @ Oilers G10: Kevin Lowe Night

Since the NHL expanded to 21 teams in 1979/1980, no NHL player has won more Stanley Cups than Kevin Lowe. He won five with the Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) and one with the New York Rangers (1994). He, along with Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Bryan Trottier have each won six rings since 1980.
