Real Life Podcast Episode 326 – A full podcast studio, the Oilers are rolling, and a plea for Fuddruckers

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Oh, hello there, Nashville Predators. I remember you. Do you remember us? The last time we saw each other, our boy Leon Draisaitl was making a mockery of your organization with four goals in an 8-3 drubbing, and I was very hopeful we’d be getting a repeat performance here at Rogers Place. It’s only fair, after all. It’s not fair that your fans were able to witness our boys at their best while we were forced to watch from our couches. After nearly two years between matches, it was our turn for some in-person fun. It was a simple dream but it was a good one, in my opinion. And the good news is that the Oilers started the game with some jump and energy, pushing the Preds with waves of pressure that eventually led to a power play chance and subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long as Nashville was able to respond with the tying goal only seconds after our boys got themselves on the board. As much as I thought the Oilers played alright, the Preds were able to consistently counter in what was a very even period.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO