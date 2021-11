How do you see the future? That is the vexing question that Michael O. Snyder, a scientist turned photographer, seeks to answer in his recent project, The Coming Coast. Snyder spent the pandemic traveling around the Chesapeake Bay, talking with residents about how the predicted 6 feet of sea level rise under the worst-case scenario of rapid global warming would affect them, and the places they love. The project is both poignant and specific — for some areas, 6 feet has a huge impact, while for others, not much would seem to change at all.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO