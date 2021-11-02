CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

#Striketober Becomes #Strikesgiving

Rutgers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom nurses to factory workers, thousands of Americans are on strike at the same time as a nationwide labor shortage is giving workers more bargaining power. More than 10,000 John Deere workers walked off the job in October, demanding higher pay and better benefits at a time when their employer is...

www.rutgers.edu

bloomberglaw.com

‘Striketober’ Walkoffs and Worker Unrest: Labor Fights Explained

Labor unrest has commanded a national spotlight this month—earning it the moniker “Striketober”—as a wave of workers have walked off the job in protest, following record-setting levels of resignations across all industries that have left businesses scrambling for workers. Thousands of workers have gone on strike this month at companies...
LABOR ISSUES
UC Daily Campus

Working title: Why “Striketober” should matter to students

This October, the United States has seen a sharp rise in labor unrest by workers demanding more pay, better benefits and more fair contracts, marking this month as “Striketober” for labor activists and journalists online. Striketober began on Oct. 1, when nearly 2,000 healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo,...
LABOR ISSUES
WCNC

McDonald's workers join #Striketober walkouts Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protestors lined up across the country Tuesday to protest McDonald's, including one in Charlotte on Beatties Ford Road. Activists demanded more accountability regarding sexual harassment reports and higher wages for all employees. “If the pandemic didn’t show anything else, it showed that people who are already struggling,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

St. Anthony: COVID working conditions, income insecurity spur 'Striketober'

In October, 85 mental health coordinators at Abbott Northwestern Hospital voted to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). In all, about 500 health care workers at Allina Health and Fairview Health have joined Minnesota SEIU, the biggest surge for the union's health care branch in nearly a decade. Nationwide,...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Herald Times

Column: Will 'Striketober' turn into full-on worker revolt?

This month, October 2021, has been dubbed “Striketober” to mark the wave of strikes, potential strikes, and organizing being carried out by workers in the United States in October. The United Auto Workers are striking at John Deere, the farm equipment manufacturer, while the United Mine Workers continue their strike in Alabama. TV and film workers, some 60,000 strong, are threatening a walk-out, while Kellogg and Nabisco workers are striking over poor working conditions, and several nurse’s unions are on the verge of work stoppages. All this while historic union drives are happening at anti-union companies such as Amazon. In addition, many workers have simply left or refused to return to jobs they find dangerous and unacceptable during a global pandemic. This overall sense of rebellion among workers has been variously dubbed “The Great Resignation” or, my preference, “The Great Refusal”, and follows in the long history of radicalism by U.S. workers.
LABOR ISSUES
qcnerve.com

‘Striketober’ or Not, Local Labor Organizers Have Had a Busy Year

Over the past month, labor organizers and workers across the United States have called on their employers to provide better wages and labor practices in what union advocates are calling “Striketober.” High-profile strikes at John Deere and Kellogg’s manufacturing plants as well as Warrior Met Coal Mining in Alabama have made headlines throughout the month of October.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourcommunitynow.com

Worker power sweeps the country during #Striketober

Workers all across the country are striking and engaging in other job actions, large and small. Fed up with company attempts to impose two-tier wages, long hours, and inadequate pay—despite rising productivity and skyrocketing corporate profits—unions in several industries have had it.
LABOR ISSUES
cuchimes.com

Understanding Striketober and Great Resignation

As the economy struggles to recover from the effects of the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, organized labor has experienced a great resurgence with strikes breaking out across the United States. Strikes have broken out at several major corporations including John Deere, Kelloggs but are also taking place in healthcare and...
LABOR ISSUES
Real News Network

Beneath Striketober fanfare, the lower frequencies of class struggle need to be heard

As the rich and comfortable stayed indoors and rode out the worst months of the pandemic on their Peloton bikes, workers around the country shifted into a different gear. Ten thousand farming equipment workers in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, and Georgia walked out of their jobs, joining 1,400 cereal workers at Kellogg’s plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania, as well as 1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Alabama and nurses in New York and Massachusetts. And thousands more are waiting in the wings—from workers in academia, to healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon, California, and Hawaii, to film and television workers in the entertainment industry who averted a strike after threatening to walk off the job and reached a tentative agreement, which will now be voted on.
LABOR ISSUES
southernminn.com

