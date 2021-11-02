Striketober Becomes #Strikesgiving

This month, October 2021, has been dubbed “Striketober” to mark the wave of strikes, potential strikes, and organizing being carried out by workers in the United States in October. The United Auto Workers are striking at John Deere, the farm equipment manufacturer, while the United Mine Workers continue their strike in Alabama. TV and film workers, some 60,000 strong, are threatening a walk-out, while Kellogg and Nabisco workers are striking over poor working conditions, and several nurse’s unions are on the verge of work stoppages. All this while historic union drives are happening at anti-union companies such as Amazon. In addition, many workers have simply left or refused to return to jobs they find dangerous and unacceptable during a global pandemic. This overall sense of rebellion among workers has been variously dubbed “The Great Resignation” or, my preference, “The Great Refusal”, and follows in the long history of radicalism by U.S. workers.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 DAYS AGO