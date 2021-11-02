All-time record 201,000 Illinoisans quit their jobs in August

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosA historic number of Iowans quit their jobs in August, but in a full circle, employers reported big hiring numbers in September.State of play: 3.6% of Iowans quit their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.But employers also quickly hired workers in September, improving our job growth rate and bucking national trends.Between the lines: Workers are moving between jobs — a sign the labor market is doing well, said Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University.During a downturn, people are hesitant to leave work, he said.The winners? Retailers saw an uptick in workers, as well as the food processing, finance and insurance sectors.The losers? The hospitality industry continues to suffer losses, as well as those in arts and entertainment, Orazem said.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO