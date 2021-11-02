CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

All-time record 201,000 Illinoisans quit their jobs in August

By Bryce Hill, Illinois Policy Institute
Madison County Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor's Note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute). Illinois’ sluggish labor market is driven by a record number of workers quitting their jobs at the same time there are fewer job opportunities than in nearly any other state. Even though an all-time record number of workers quit, Illinois...

madisonrecord.com

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the August State Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, which tracks job openings, hire rates, layoffs, and what it terms as “quits” — employees who leave voluntarily. The state where the most people are quitting their jobs is Kentucky. People considered as “quits” leave their jobs on their […]
ECONOMY
foxillinois.com

Fewer than 2% of vaccinated Illinoisans signed up for digital vaccine records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Very few Illinoisans are signing up to get a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card. Since the original launch on Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says only 141,889 people have signed up for Vax Verify, an online portal that provides public access to the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
newschannel20.com

54% of Illinoisans fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — More than half of all Illinoians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, Oct. 29. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reports 69% of Illinois residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state has now reported nearly...
ILLINOIS STATE
Twin Falls Times-News

A record 4.3m Americans quit their jobs in August. Here’s how Idaho fared

Idaho had the second-highest increase in the rate of workers who quit their jobs in August, according to a federal jobs report issued Friday. The 4.1% change between July and August followed Kentucky, which saw the share of people who quit their jobs rise by 4.5%. Georgia was third at 4.2%, and the Peach State lost the largest number of jobs across the United States, 35,000. The report said 32,000 Idahoans quit their jobs, up from 24,000 in July and 23,000 in June. In May it was 19,000 quit, the same as in August 2020.
IDAHO STATE
Axios Des Moines

Historic number of Iowa workers quit in August

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosA historic number of Iowans quit their jobs in August, but in a full circle, employers reported big hiring numbers in September.State of play: 3.6% of Iowans quit their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.But employers also quickly hired workers in September, improving our job growth rate and bucking national trends.Between the lines: Workers are moving between jobs — a sign the labor market is doing well, said Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University.During a downturn, people are hesitant to leave work, he said.The winners? Retailers saw an uptick in workers, as well as the food processing, finance and insurance sectors.The losers? The hospitality industry continues to suffer losses, as well as those in arts and entertainment, Orazem said.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Illinoisans#Illinois Policy Institute#Americans
MIX 106

Idaho Leads United States in Workers Quitting Their Jobs

Is the sight of "Now Hiring" at local businesses in the Treasure Valley becoming all too common for you? Perhaps it's the impact of this that you're seeing the most of: the coffee shop that you love isn't open normal hours, the bakery that makes your favorite dessert still isn't open at all, or the wait times at your favorite place to eat are just inanely long.
IDAHO STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Jobs Numbers Show Solid Improvement from August to September

The latest unemployment numbers show that the jobs situation improved across the board from August to September. In Vermilion County, the unemployment rate fell from 7.1 percent in August to 5.6 percent in September. Vermilion County’s rate stood at 7.8 percent in September of last year. The City of Danville’s jobless rate fell from 8.8 percent to 7.2 percent. Danville’s rate stood at 10.2 percent in September of last year.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Madison County Record

A blood-boiling performance by Illinois lawmakers to ensure punishment of vax mandate resisters

Robyn Gabel during one of the many times she needed help answering simple questions about the bill she sponsored. Unless you want your blood to boil, do not watch the video from last week of supporters of a bill to amend Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act (HCRCA). Dishonesty, despotism and undisguised ignorance were on full display in a move to assure compliance with vaccine and other COVID mandates.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
utahbusiness.com

Everyone quit their jobs this summer

Business was plugging along at 1-800 Contacts last summer, despite the height of the pandemic. Not only had the Covid lockdowns prompted consumers to seek new shopping alternatives, but company recruiters had their choice of top talent as they sought to fill positions needed to keep up with growing demand. Between March 2020-2021, the company hired 201 new sales associates.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Drunkest States

Each day, at dinner tables and social gatherings across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios

Kentucky is America's job quitting capital

Kentucky has the highest rate of job quitters in the nation, according to the inaugural release of state-level job openings and labor turnover data. Why it matters: It offers a look at the places driving a pandemic-era trend that's seeing people leave their jobs in droves. What's going on: Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Madison County Record

Gov. Pritzker Announces Five Appointments to Authorities, Boards and Commissions

Illinois Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Oct. 26. Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY. Bradley Zeller will continue to serve as a Member on the Illinois Finance Authority.* Zeller has...
EDUCATION
Madison County Record

Chevron and Syngenta seek dismissal of paraquat claims in Rosenstengel’s MDL

EAST ST. LOUIS – Chevron USA and Syngenta, defending national litigation of claims that weed killer paraquat caused Parkinson’s disease, propose to begin the proceedings by weeding out invalid claims. Their lawyers moved to dismiss about 100 claims in September, alleging deficiencies under statutes of limitations and other laws of...
MADISON, IL
Madison County Record

Chicago budget hands $500 monthly to some, higher property taxes to others

(Editor's Note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute). Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion budget passed Oct. 27, handing some Chicago residents a property tax hike averaging up to $180 a year and giving low-income residents cash grants of $500 a month for a year. The budget...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy