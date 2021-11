Commentary: Jamstack's modern approach to web development used to come with a caveat. With Gatsby 4, that caveat is gone. So much of what we consider enterprise software today was once derided as hobbyist toys. Though it's not exclusively an open source phenomenon, it's perhaps most obvious in open source projects like Linux or MySQL, which seem so inappropriate for serious enterprise use at first, then grow to become defaults for enterprise use. Something similar is happening in web development.

