AUBURN, NY – A first-year student who is leading an academic honor society and is a writer at the college newspaper is the new student trustee at Cayuga Community College. Now in his second semester at Cayuga, Kyle Weisman was formally sworn in as the 2021-22 student trustee at Cayuga’s Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, October 28. Weisman said he was eager to begin working with the board and discussing the ideas and accomplishments of his fellow students with college leaders.

CAYUGA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO