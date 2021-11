It took me 45 minutes to complete the paper route I had when I was 12. I earned $5 a week riding my bicycle up and down the neighborhood from the blazing heat of summer to the blowing blizzards of winter where sometimes the drifts were so enormously high I had to lug papers around using a sled. That being said, I saved up my first 10 weeks of sweat and bought a high-end telescope which I still have today. It was a great instrument and I used it often. Looking online I see comparable ones selling for just about $500. It’s kind of sad thinking of what will become of it because my kids will probably bring it to a thrift store after my passing.

