CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Wanted Bigger Honor for Jeff Tedford

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJzkK_0ckXRRGE00

Former Cal coach Jeff Tedford was honored on the field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's Cal-Oregon State game in Berkeley (see video at the bottom of this report), but former Golden Bears star Aaron Rodgers suggested on social media that Tedford deserved more than that.

Rodgers tweeted this on Sunday:

"Probably deserves more than a last minute thrown together between quarter wave. Coach is a legend, and the reason myself and so many came and thrived."

You can understand Rodgers' sentiment since Tedford was the one who discovered Rodgers and developed him into a first-round draft pick by the Packers.

Rodgers did not receive any Division I scholarship offers when he was coming out of Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Calif., and he considered going to law school before opting to attend Butte (Junior) College.

In 2002, Tedford had heard that Butte had a pretty good tight end in Garret Cross, so Tedford turned on a tape of Cross. While watching the tape he noticed Butte's freshman quarterback, a guy named Aaron Rodgers, was awfully impressive, though nobody outside the Butte program knew much about him at that point.

Tedford started recruiting Rodgers and brought both Cross and Rodgers to Cal the next year, even though Rodgers had played only one year at Butte.

Cross did fine, but Rodgers became the star.

In Rodgers' first season as Cal's starting quarterback, he played the first half of Cal's overtime upset of USC, which was No. 3 at the time ended up sharing the national title.

In his second season in 2004, Rodgers led the Golden Bears to a No. 4 ranking in the final regular-season polls, although the BCS standings left Cal at No. 5, depriving the Bears and Rodgers of a chance to play in the Rose Bowl.

Rodgers finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Rodgers had one more season of college eligibility remaining when he entered the 2005 NFL draft, and he or Alex Smith was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Smith went No. 1 and Rodgers slipped to the 24th pick, to the Packers.

Rodgers has won three NFL MVP awards since then.

Tedford had an 82-57 record at Cal and was ultimately fired after a 3-9 season in 2012.

But you can see why Rodgers wanted more recognition for his former college coach.

Here is the recognition given to Tedford on Saturday, and he is surrounded by a bunch of his former players at Cal:

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers is by Rob Schumacher, The Republic, USA TODAY Network

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jeff Tedford
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Really Didn't Want to Repeat Dan Orlovsky's Mistake

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and made one thing clear: he did not want to be immortalized in gif form like Dan Orlovsky. Rodgers had a play in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team where he almost stepped out of the back of the end zone. He avoided it, mostly because of Orlovsky's infamy.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Cal Oregon State#Golden Bears#Packers#Division#Garret Cross#Usc#Bcs#Cal At No#Heisman Trophy
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Ever since the Green Bay Packers faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3, Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Steel City. During this Tuesday’s edition of The Herd on FS1, former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was asked about the possibility of Rodgers ending up on the Steelers. Bettis...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Twitter Cannot Stop Laughing As Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccine Conundrum Continues

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid 19 and in a ghastly development, it has been discovered that he was unvaccinated all these days. Even though in a preceding media conference he said that he has been immunized, it was later discovered that he was talking about some alternate statement and not the prescribed course of vaccine.
NFL
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers considered himself ‘immunized’ with vaccine alternative

Aaron Rodgers has always been someone who marches to the beat of his own drum. That is on full display as more details emerge with news the star Packers quarterback will miss Sunday’s highly anticipated game against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 while unvaccinated. Rodgers “petitioned the NFL...
NFL
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
359
Followers
773
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy