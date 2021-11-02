Aaron Rodgers Wanted Bigger Honor for Jeff Tedford

Former Cal coach Jeff Tedford was honored on the field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's Cal-Oregon State game in Berkeley (see video at the bottom of this report), but former Golden Bears star Aaron Rodgers suggested on social media that Tedford deserved more than that.

Rodgers tweeted this on Sunday:

"Probably deserves more than a last minute thrown together between quarter wave. Coach is a legend, and the reason myself and so many came and thrived."

You can understand Rodgers' sentiment since Tedford was the one who discovered Rodgers and developed him into a first-round draft pick by the Packers.

Rodgers did not receive any Division I scholarship offers when he was coming out of Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, Calif., and he considered going to law school before opting to attend Butte (Junior) College.

In 2002, Tedford had heard that Butte had a pretty good tight end in Garret Cross, so Tedford turned on a tape of Cross. While watching the tape he noticed Butte's freshman quarterback, a guy named Aaron Rodgers, was awfully impressive, though nobody outside the Butte program knew much about him at that point.

Tedford started recruiting Rodgers and brought both Cross and Rodgers to Cal the next year, even though Rodgers had played only one year at Butte.

Cross did fine, but Rodgers became the star.

In Rodgers' first season as Cal's starting quarterback, he played the first half of Cal's overtime upset of USC, which was No. 3 at the time ended up sharing the national title.

In his second season in 2004, Rodgers led the Golden Bears to a No. 4 ranking in the final regular-season polls, although the BCS standings left Cal at No. 5, depriving the Bears and Rodgers of a chance to play in the Rose Bowl.

Rodgers finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Rodgers had one more season of college eligibility remaining when he entered the 2005 NFL draft, and he or Alex Smith was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Smith went No. 1 and Rodgers slipped to the 24th pick, to the Packers.

Rodgers has won three NFL MVP awards since then.

Tedford had an 82-57 record at Cal and was ultimately fired after a 3-9 season in 2012.

But you can see why Rodgers wanted more recognition for his former college coach.

Here is the recognition given to Tedford on Saturday, and he is surrounded by a bunch of his former players at Cal:

