CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘DUSK’ and ‘Dungeon Encounters’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 2nd, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got more reviews for you. Four more! One comes from our pal Mikhail, who has hustled to get a review ready for the brand-new release Unpacking. The other three are from yours truly, with...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
trueachievements.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review round-up

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches tomorrow, October 26th, and the reviews are starting to stream in. We've gone through and rounded up a selection of scores and reviews — take a look at what's being said in our round-up. IGN: 8/10 "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is yet another...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Dungeon Encounters

Dungeon Encounters Review (Switch eShop) We all worship the deluxe son et lumière of today’s games. Battles suck us in with explosive imagery, lavish cutscenes frame every encounter and voice artists declaim stories to rend our hearts. Wouldn’t it be embarrassing, then, if that were all shown to be a charade? If a game came along that created more engaging action, more meaningful encounters and a more moving story, but without any of that baroque dressing-up. Wouldn’t we all, gawping at ray-traced, rag-draped, sweaty warriors, be caught with our trousers down and/or skirts up? Metaphorically? Well, Dungeon Encounters is that game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Round Up: The Reviews Are In For Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo's big release this week is Mario Party Superstars and it's a bit of a throwback to past generations. It features 100 classic minigames from the GameCube and Nintendo 64 generations, but is it actually worth forking out for?. The reviews for this latest release are now live, along with...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

DUSK (Switch) Review

Everything old is new again. At least, that's what the current wave of retro-inspired indie games would have you believe. While a lot of games have released over the last ten years that have completely embraced the visual aesthetics of the ‘80s with gorgeous 8, 16, and 32-bit graphics, it was surprising to me that the era of the leap to 3D still remained somewhat untouched. But of course, the thirty-year cycle shall spin forevermore, and it seems like it's the dawn of a new retro revival era. It turns out that DUSK's attempt to resurrect traditional DOOM and Quake is one that deserves to be noticed and played. The Switch version certainly doesn't underperform here, making DUSK the October highlight of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Uematsu
noobfeed.com

DUSK Nintendo Switch Review

Retro first-person shooters are making a huge return and DUSK is another prime example of bringing retro gaming to modern audiences. A dark bloody adventure full of challenges, mysteries, and bloodthirsty demons DUSK continues to surprise well until the credits roll. If you are a fan of first-person shooters you're doing yourself a disservice not to play DUSK.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dungeons & Dragons Fizban's Treasury of Dragons Review

Wizards of the Coast has really been churning out these Dungeons & Dragons Adventure and Sourcebooks. In the past year alone players have got official resources for running horrific adventures, exploring ancient libraries, or disappearing off to the Feywild. Fizban's Treasury of Dragons is the next supplement that focuses on new dragon-related character features. Within its pages, DMs will find many resources to populate their world with dragons. How do you roleplay a dragon? What does a Topaz Dragon's lair look like? You'll have to read to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Mario Party Superstars’, ‘Panorama Cotton’, ‘Dollhouse’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 29th, 2021. In today’s article, we cover the rest of the releases for the week. Leading the pack is Nintendo’s own Mario Party Superstars, and backing it up is a mix of retro rereleases, horror games, and various other odds and ends. We’ve got summaries of all of them, as we always do. Some very brief, but they are there. Then there are the lists of new and expiring sales, of which the former is quite robust today. Let’s get started!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dusk#Common Sense#Round Up#Fitness#Switcharcade Round Up#Dungeon Encounters#Witch Beam
realsport101.com

Guardians of the Galaxy New Game Plus Features Explained

Take your adventure to the next level. They're pretty rare nowadays, but Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game is a linear adventure game that's not overly long or full of side quests. Therefore, you might want to jump into new game plus to extent your time with it. If that's you, here's everything you need to know about new game plus in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Dusk Review

The “boomer-shooter” inspirations are clear in New Blood’s Dusk, but it does far more than imitate what came before. Many developers grew up with the likes of Quake, Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, or Blood; and whenever there is a retro throw-back boomer shooter, usually the developer only captures the superficial aspects of shooters of yesteryear. It’s easy to be a copy-cat, but to take the foundation of 90s first-person shooters and build off and improve it, takes talent.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dusk update brings console features to the PC version

The intense Gen X FPS known as Dusk recently arrived on Nintendo Switch, which wouldn't be news to us except that Dusk developer David Szymanski made it so by using this as an opportunity to update his game. Various console-specific features have been ported back over to the PC version as part of the New and Old Update.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Clash Royale’, ‘Frost’, ‘Zen Pinball Party’, ‘Monopoly’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Lots of games with heavy casual appeal in this week’s batch of updates, but we’ve got a few that break the pattern just to keep things extra-interesting. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
TouchArcade

Colorful Puzzler ‘Petal Crash’ from Galaxy Trail Is Finally Available on iOS as a Premium Release Following Its Launch on Other Platforms

Galaxy Trail’s Freedom Planet is an excellent game that I’ve enjoyed revisiting over the years. When the developer announced that it is publishing Petal Crash ($6.99), I was excited but never got around to playing it. When it eventually made its way to Android, I decided to wait for an iOS release and that time has finally come. Today, Galaxy Trail has published Petal Crash for iOS devices as a premium release. It is worth noting that the colorful puzzler is missing the puzzle editor and it has a bug with the intro music right now. The developers decided to release the game now and not delay the port further to let iOS users start playing. Petal Crash also hit Nintendo Switch late last year. If you’ve not played it yet, watch the block pushing gameplay trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘The Impossible Game 2’ is Coming to iOS and Android, Launching in Early Access Today

Nowadays you can find brutally difficult precision platformers all over the place, but back in the late 2000s this was still a genre somewhat in its infancy. While I can’t say for sure that it was the first, The Impossible Game was certainly one that made the most noise when it released as an Xbox Live Indie Game way back in 2009. People at the time seemed to be torn between hating the game with every ounce of their being due to its difficulty while simultaneously being compelled to keep trying over and over to see if they could succeed. Yep, that pretty much sums up the “masocore" genre. Anyway, about a year later The Impossible Game made its way to mobile where its one-touch controls and bite-sized style of try-and-retry fit perfectly on the platform. Now, more than a decade later and a true sequel, The Impossible Game 2, is ready to arrive.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage’ Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Are Now Live on iOS and Android Ahead of the December 7th Release Date

Last week, Sega announced that the global release for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage on iOS and Android will be arriving on December 7th. If you’ve not kept up with Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage, it is a rhythm game meets visual novel experience featuring Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, Kaito, and Meiko that released as Project Sekai Colorful Stage featuring Hatsune Miku in Japan. It will feature five difficulty modes with support for solo or play with friends when it launches next month. Today, pre-orders and pre-registrations for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage have gone live on the App Store and Google Play. Watch the Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage group trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier’ Release Date Announced, Opening Movie Revealed

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier pre-registration and pre-order rewards include Chocobo Egg, Shinra Mask Skin, Shinra Bike Skin, Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin, and the Shinra Helicopter Skin at tiers ranging from 300,000 to 2,000,000. Ahead of the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier release date on November 17th, you can pre-order it on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. The download size is listed as 1.6GB on the App Store, but it likely will have some in-game updates or downloads. It is free to play with in app purchases of different “Shinra Credit Sets". What do you think of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldierso far and will you be playing it at launch this month?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Tales of Luminaria - Anime RPG

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Tales of Luminaria is a new Tales anime RPG game for mobile! You can enjoy a high-quality anime RPG game with 21 protago…. Tales of Luminaria is a new Tales anime RPG game for mobile! You can enjoy a high-quality anime RPG game with 21 protagonists. Find your favorite character and explore the world of Tales together! ●Recommended for people who: -Want to play an epic anime RPG with an intricate storyline set in a fantasy world. -Have played RPG games from the Tales series. -Love Japanese anime and games and are looking for a new Japanese RPG. -Are searching for a 3D action RPG and adventure RPG. -Want to play an anime RPG game that has many attractive characters. -Play MMORPGs and online RPGs. -Want to play an action RPG and a 3d RPG. -Enjoy beautiful graphics and anime images in RPG games. -Want to play an anime adventure RPG that they can enjoy with friends in multiplayer battles. -Want to play a high-quality anime RPG. -Love Japanese manga and anime games. ●The Story of Tales of Luminaria Each of the 21 protagonists has a different purpose and distinct storyline in which they must follow the path they believe in. Despite frustrating challenges, they grow steadily, and confront them strongly! Choose a protagonist and help them survive this turbulent world with utmost concentration ! You will also meet various characters you have never seen before, yet grow to love them deeply! ●Worldview In this world, prosperity is built by the “Mana” produced by the mysterious giant life form“ Primordial Beasts” that transcends human knowledge. The Federation, regards Primordial Beasts as sacred and emphasizes coexistence with nature, while the Empire depends on Primordial Beasts as energy source to develop their technology and civilization. Through this battle of conflicting ideas of justice, the thoughts of both enemies and friends are shown from various angles! ●Action With cell graphic-like visuals that coexist with profoundness and beauty, such as a map with a sense of depth and atmosphere, you can freely explore a vast and alluring location! The game sequence has been designed to ensure that battles and events proceed seamlessly and at a good pace. Basic Attack /Technique/ Secret Mystery can be activated by tapping and flicking. Each action and operation system has its own characteristics, expressing the characters’ individuality! 【Tales of Luminaria Official site】 https://luminaria-en.tales-ch.jp/ 【Tales of Luminaria Official Twitter】 https://twitter.com/to_luminaria_en BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Website: https://bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/ By downloading or installing this app, you agree to the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Terms of Service. Terms of Service: https://legal.bandainamcoent.co.jp/terms/ Privacy Policy: https://legal.bandainamcoent.co.jp/privacy/ Note: This game contains some items available for in-app purchase that can enhance gameplay and speed up your progress. In-app purchases can be disabled in your device settings, see https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201304 for more details.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy