Who Are Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown’s Kids? Get to Know Their 6 Children

By Samantha Benitz
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown revealed they are both committed to coparenting amicably in the wake of their split after nearly three decades together.

The now-exes are proud parents of six kids, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon, whom they welcomed over the course of their 27-year marriage. Christine and Kody spiritually wed on March 25, 1994.

Christine, 49, went public with her “difficult decision” to leave Kody, 52, and the life she created with him and sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown in Flagstaff, Arizona, in a statement on Tuesday, November 2.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family,” she wrote, also thanking fans for their “understanding and compassion.”

Kody spoke out about his third wife’s decision to part ways in a separate statement via Instagram, revealing it came with “a great deal of sadness.”

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” the reality star added. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

This Halloween marked the first holiday the couple seemingly celebrated separately after she moved back to Utah in a duplex based in the city of Murray. Over the years, the Browns have lived in Utah, Nevada and now Arizona.

Meanwhile, Janelle enjoyed reuniting with some of her loved ones while visiting daughter Maddie’s home in North Carolina, where Christine’s daughter Ysabel now lives.

Prior to their split announcement, Christine and Kody seemed to be at odds over several marital issues, including her hopes to move back to Utah amid their Coyote Pass building plans in Arizona, as well as with how they handled social distancing as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Christine and Kody’s kids.

Comments / 0

