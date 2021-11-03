CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JBT Corp. (JBT) Acquires Urtasun Tecnologia Alimentaria for $40M

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, announced today it has acquired Urtasun Tecnología Alimentaria S.L., a provider of fruit and vegetable processing solutions. The...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Aurora

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reinvent Technology Partners Y (“RTPY”) (NASDAQ: RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to investing, announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, RTPY shareholders voted to approve and adopt the previously announced business combination agreement with self-driving company Aurora.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Acquires Vessel Brand for $30M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. (“Vessel”). As set forth below, upon the closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Acquires Atotech (ATC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On July 1, 2021, the board of directors of Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) and the board of directors of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS would acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Atotech (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Acquires Techshot

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced that it has acquired Techshot, Inc., a leader in biotechnology in microgravity, bioprinting, and on-orbit manufacturing needed for commercial space-based research and development.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbt Corporation#Fruit#Food And Beverage#Jbt Corp#Streetinsider Premium#Foodtech#Ebitda
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires ORMEC Systems Corp

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired ORMEC Systems Corp. (“ORMEC”), a developer and manufacturer of mission critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products including multi-axis controls, electronic drives and actuators for the automation and aerospace industries. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to both EPS and the gross margin profile of Allied.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) to Acquire FrontRow

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technologies, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire FrontRow Calypso LLC (“FrontRow”), a leader in classroom and campus communication solutions for the education market. The acquisition will be effective as of October 31, 2021, and is expected to close between November 15 and November 30, 2021, but no later than December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ambarella (AMBA) Acquires Oculii

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ohio-based Oculii Corporation (“Oculii”). Oculii’s adaptive AI software algorithms are designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips to achieve significantly higher (up to 100X) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy. These improvements eliminate the need for specialized high-resolution radar chips, which have significantly higher power consumption and cost than conventional radar solutions. Oculii’s software can be deployed on Ambarella’s existing CVflow® SoCs, operating in conjunction with leading radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Acquires Sontiq for $638M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security. Sontiq provides solutions to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats, including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq’s focus on identity security complements TransUnion’s digital identity assets and solutions, and the combined company will offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions to make trust possible for consumers and businesses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

ironSource Ltd. (IS) Acquires Bidalgo

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ironSource (NYSE: IS) a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire marketing software company Bidalgo. Bidalgo’s technology empowers app marketers to drive growth by giving them unparalleled visibility and control over their marketing investment. Together with ironSource’s current creative management solution, Luna Labs, this acquisition allows ironSource to offer a wider spectrum of marketing-focused products, increasing the power and value of its platform for app marketers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $190.00 (from $208.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading WHR to UP from SP as market share losses continue in North America, margins look set to weaken in 4Q with further pressures coming in FY’22, and industry volume growth is likely to subside, all marking a likely peak in EPS despite more optimistic LT targets from mgmt. We lower our PT to $190 from $208 based on 9x our lower FY’22 EPS est. down from 10x prior as we account for an expectation of continued earnings normalization beyond FY’22."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, or $2.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Offers FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) reported Q3 EPS of $3.00, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $2.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. GUIDANCE:. Pinnacle West...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE) Opens at $10.07

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU) (NASDAQ: AEAE) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 20,000,000 units at $10. The Company intends to use the net...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Newmark Group,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Verso Corporation (VRS) Reports Q3 Net Income of $58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) reported Q3 net income of $58M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $339 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dominion Energy (D) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) reported Q3 EPS of $1.11, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GUIDANCE:. Dominion Energy sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy