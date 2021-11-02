CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Barclays Starts Sea Ltd. (SE) at Overweight

 5 days ago

Barclays initiates coverage on Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) with...

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Trinseo (TSE) Misses Q3 EPS by 18c

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.01, $0.18 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $190.00 (from $208.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading WHR to UP from SP as market share losses continue in North America, margins look set to weaken in 4Q with further pressures coming in FY’22, and industry volume growth is likely to subside, all marking a likely peak in EPS despite more optimistic LT targets from mgmt. We lower our PT to $190 from $208 based on 9x our lower FY’22 EPS est. down from 10x prior as we account for an expectation of continued earnings normalization beyond FY’22."
Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20.
Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q1 EPS by 50c

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) reported Q1 EPS of $2.12, $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $458.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $505.3 million.
Barclays Upgrades Syneos (SYNH) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded Syneos (NASDAQ: SYNH) from Equalweight
CICC Starts Kanzhun Ltd. (BZ) at Outperform

CICC initiates coverage on Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CICC Starts Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA) at Outperform

CICC initiates coverage on Yalla Group Ltd. (NYSE: YALA) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tigress Financial Partners Starts ironSource Ltd. (IS) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00.
JPMorgan Upgrades Vonage (VG) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $26.00 (from $16.00).
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

3M's dividend yield is historically high. One reason for this is a collection of lawsuits with which the company is dealing. The legal issues are a problem, but given its size and financial strength, 3M should weather any eventual hit. There are companies that have great histories and then there...
Piper Sandler Upgrades Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Orr Whitman upgraded Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI)
UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu upgraded The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Benchmark Starts EOG Resources (EOG) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra initiates coverage on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Citi Starts Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) at Buy

Citi analyst Ryan Potter initiates coverage on Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "The company is fully exposed to the positive and accelerating digital transformation trend with proven technology expertise and high quality engineering talent, supporting attractive 20%+ revenue growth for multiple years. Grid Dynamics was harder hit by the pandemic than others given its prior retail exposure but it has shown good agility to quickly retool and pivot resources and is now a more diversified entity appreciated by investors (stock is up 120%+ YTD). We believe the company deserves a slight premium multiple relative to its comps given its faster growth and to normalize for a relatively higher tax rate (the higher valuation is further palatable when considering our belief that there is reasonable potential organic upside to our estimates). The largest risk to consider is client concentration. We view the risk/reward as attractive."
