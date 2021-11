MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old teenager is in custody after the Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team executed a warrant for firearms and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Police say the teen was not only armed but he was also on probation for a previous gun charge that happened last year. The teen’s mother Carla Vasquez took CBS4’s Peter D’Oench for an exclusive tour of her home at N.W. 22nd Ave. and 48th St. across from Brownsville Middle School and spoke out about the incident that happened around 5:50 in the morning. She showed CBS4 damage to one of her walls and a bullet hole...

