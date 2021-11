The Wishkah Valley School District has announced that they are now accepting applications from qualified individuals from District #4 to fill a seat on their school board. District #4 represents the central part of the district, running along the Wishkah Rd from just above the Wishkah Valley Community Church to the school, including the West Wishkah Rd, and leading north through the valley.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO