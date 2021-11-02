CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UGA football in top schools for former Florida commit

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top three schools for former Florida Gators commit Julian ‘Julio’ Humphrey. The four-star class of 2022 cornerback puts UGA, LSU and Texas A&M in his top schools.

Where will Humphrey go? It would be surprising to see him sign early with LSU considering the situation surrounding the program (coach Ed Orgeron is leaving after the season).

Humphrey, who ranks as the nation’s No. 94 overall recruit and No. 12 cornerback, backed off his commitment to Florida in October. He is projected to commit to UGA.

If Humphrey commits to Georgia, it would be yet another win over the Gators for Kirby Smart. Georgia defeated Florida 34-7 on Oct. 30.

The Dawgs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Dan Mullen and Florida have the No. 22 class of 2022.

Humphrey plays for Clear Lake High School in Texas. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Houston, Texas, announced his top three schools via Twitter.

Humphrey visited Georgia on Oct. 1, the weekend UGA hosted Arkansas. The four-star defensive back visited Texas A&M recently, too. The Aggies figure to be Kirby Smart’s main competition in landing a commitment from Humphrey.

Dan Mullen and UF also recently lost a commitment from four-star linebacker Shemar James, the No. 70 player in the nation.

