Land Of Talk – “Calming Night Partner”

LP Giobbi (Live) With a seemingly unconventional style of music making mixed with performance art, Marc "Loop Daddy" Rebillet is carving out a special place for himself on the road. The Dallas born, NY-based artist is known for his unique combination of soul, R&B, and house beats blended with jokes about life's everyday experiences. His passion kicked into overdrive when in 2017, he lost a mindless day job and would have to decide whether to find a new boring way to pay the bills or take a leap of faith and dive headfirst into his art. A few years prior he had finally gotten his hands on a BOSS RC-505 loop station which allowed him to create full compositions from home and it was time to put it to good use. Inspired by artists like Reggie Watts and using his background in acting and piano, Rebillet brings audiences into every part of his improvised performances and remains true to his independent roots. In 2018, he released his self-titled studio album debut, followed by two EPS Loop Daddy and Loop Daddy II within a year. Rebillet's 2019 sees sold-out tours in North America from September - October and Europe & the UK from November thru December and he's just getting started.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO