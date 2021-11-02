CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Land Of Talk – “Calming Night Partner”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Of Talk are releasing the new EP Calming Night Partner in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard “Moment...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

SFStation.com

Outside Lands Night Show - Marc Rebillet

LP Giobbi (Live) With a seemingly unconventional style of music making mixed with performance art, Marc "Loop Daddy" Rebillet is carving out a special place for himself on the road. The Dallas born, NY-based artist is known for his unique combination of soul, R&B, and house beats blended with jokes about life's everyday experiences. His passion kicked into overdrive when in 2017, he lost a mindless day job and would have to decide whether to find a new boring way to pay the bills or take a leap of faith and dive headfirst into his art. A few years prior he had finally gotten his hands on a BOSS RC-505 loop station which allowed him to create full compositions from home and it was time to put it to good use. Inspired by artists like Reggie Watts and using his background in acting and piano, Rebillet brings audiences into every part of his improvised performances and remains true to his independent roots. In 2018, he released his self-titled studio album debut, followed by two EPS Loop Daddy and Loop Daddy II within a year. Rebillet's 2019 sees sold-out tours in North America from September - October and Europe & the UK from November thru December and he's just getting started.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Frances Forever – “Certified Fool”

Frances Forever — the indie-pop project of Boston’s Frances Garrett, who scored a viral TikTok hit last year with “Space Girl” — is following up their recent debut EP Paranoia Party with a brand new single. The anthemic “Certified Fool” arrives as Frances gears up for a tour supporting Misterwives, which includes their first proper headlining show at the Echo in Los Angeles. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Real Lies – “Your Guiding Hand”

It’s Bonfire Night in the UK, and London duo Real Lies are celebrating with some music. The newly minted Band To Watch are coming back with their sophomore album Lad Ash next spring, and their new track “Your Guiding Hand” is an elegy to fallen friends and a dancefloor heater at the same time. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Black Country, New Road – “Bread Song”

Last month, Black Country, New Road announced they’d be quickly following up their debut For The First Time, which came out this past February. Its successor, Ants From Up There, will arrive in the early days of next February, just under a year later. At the time, they shared a lead single called “Chaos Space Marine.” Today, they’re back with another.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shame – “This Side Of The Sun”

At the beginning of the year, Shame released their sophomore album Drunk Tank Pink. Today, the UK band is back with their first new single since then, which is called “This Side Of The Sun.” “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

UB40 Toaster Astro Dead At 64

UB40’s Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died at age 64. “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness,” his group wrote in a statement on their social media. “The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
