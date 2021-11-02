"We're Doomed!", "Want Him Nowhere Near Our Club" - Several Man City Fans Rage At Reports Linking English Manager As Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement

Pep Guardiola has placed himself in Manchester City's history books after building a squad that has won sustained domestic silverware since his arrival to the club in 2016.

The Catalan, who extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2023 last year, recently confirmed that he is most likely to take a break from management after the end of his tenure in the east side of Manchester.

It has often been suggested that Guardiola, who has spent more than four years managing a club for the first time in his career at City, could move on at the end of the his contract in less than two years' time.

Guardiola has won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups amongst other trophies at City, but the 50-year-old is yet to lead the Sky Blues to Champions League glory during his time at the club.

According to Jonathan Northcroft of The Sunday Times, Manchester City are waiting in the wings in the event of Leicester City manager Rodgers wanting a new, greater challenge in the game, and should he decide to leave his current side, the Premier League champions would be keen for him to succeed Guardiola.

In his recent appearance on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast alongside Duncan Castles, Northcroft said: "Manchester City have been working on Brendan Rodgers for years. He's been on their list for years.

"He (Rodgers) knows that they like him, they let him know that they like him on the basis that if they ever come to change Pep Guardiola, or when Pep leaves, they'd be interested in him."

This report has seen City fans go wild on social media, with the majority pleading the club to decide against appointing Rodgers, who has not yet managed a club of City's pedigree despite leading Liverpool to a genuine title challenge in the 2013/14 campaign.

