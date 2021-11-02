Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker and Kevin Strong off IR
It’s been an absolutely dreadful season for the Detroit Lions so far in 2021, but it looks as though they’ll have a few figures back from Injured...detroitsportsnation.com
It’s been an absolutely dreadful season for the Detroit Lions so far in 2021, but it looks as though they’ll have a few figures back from Injured...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0