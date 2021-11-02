Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker and Kevin Strong off IR

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO