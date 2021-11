The sports pages have been rife with stories involving Saudi Arabia recently, with the kingdom making headlines in everything from the English Premier League to women’s pro wrestling. None of this is a coincidence. The oil-rich nation has spent approximately $2.2 billion since 2017 aiming to rebrand itself as the Middle East’s newest sports and tourism hub—an effort known as Vision 2030 that is receiving harsh scrutiny from human-rights advocates and forcing some in the sports world to make hard choices. On Thursday, the second edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament kicked off in Royal Greens Golf & Country...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO