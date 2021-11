GREAT BEND — Whooping cranes are one of the rarest types of birds in the world, and they are migrating through the Golden Belt this time of year. According to Curtis Wolf, director of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center northeast of Great Bend, only a few whooping cranes have been spotted so far this year. And he said bird watchers will have to be lucky to get a glimpse of one as they make their way south.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO