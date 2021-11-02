CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills stand pat, do not make trade at 2021 NFL deadline

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPjDo_0ckXF26200

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone.

The Buffalo Bills did not make any moves.

Shortly after the 4 p.m. deadline passed, reports started to surface confirming that. Among those reporting no trades involving Buffalo took place was The Athletic:

Dating back to the offseason, the Bills were a team connected to trade rumors and speculation.

The name connected to Buffalo the most was tight end Zach Ertz via a potential deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but that ship had long sailed.

More recently, reports indicated that other teams around the NFL were potentially interested in adding from Buffalo’s defensive line depth. Names of veterans such as Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison were mentioned.

That seemed unlikely because the Bills are not in a position to sell considering their status as a Super Bowl contender. It ended up not happening, nor did the idea of Buffalo adding to their roster.

Specifically, the Bills were said to be interested in cornerbacks, but there are no new facing heading to Orchard Park via trade.

Still, it’s not a bad play by Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane to move forward with a roster that got off to a 5-2 this season… and one that has already showed plenty of promise.

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline?

The Buffalo Bills might have a bye week, but the Mailbag never takes a break. Therefore, let’s get right to your questions. TNFP69 asks: Can you see this management making any moves before the trade deadline? Example: Moving some higher-priced, older players because our young guns are playing at a high level at this point of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Bills: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

The Jaguars are holding tight with the Buffalo Bills, going into halftime tied 6-6. What did we see during the first-half, where are the Jaguars playing well, and what do they need to do to improve and find a win? We break it all down below!. Plays of the half.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy