Power rankings: Bills as high as No. 2 after Dolphins win

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Following a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins at home, here’s how the Buffalo Bills sit in various national power rankings polls heading into Week 9:

6. Bills (7): QB Josh Allen has 26 TD runs, 57 TD passes and zero interception in the red zone during his four-year career. Think he might add to those figures in Jacksonville on Sunday?

7. Buffalo Bills (5-2) Last week: 7

The Bills struggled against the Dolphins early. The two sides were tied at three at halftime. But good teams turn it around and find out a way to bury bad ones. That’s what Buffalo did, cruising in the second half to the tune of a 26-11 win.

7. Buffalo Bills 5-2 (7)

The Bills had a second walkover against the Dolphins, even though the game was a bit of a grind until the second half. The defense continues to dominate all-around despite a few lapses, making the offense feel comfortable on an off day for some of its key elements.

2. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Last Week: 4

Week 8 Result: Won vs. Miami 26-11

The last time the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins met, the Bills destroyed the Dolphins 35-0 in Miami.

Things didn’t come as easily for Buffalo this time around—the Bills led by just six points midway through the fourth quarter. But thanks to a late takeaway and nine unanswered points to end the game, the Bills notched a 15-point win that kept the team solidly in first place in the AFC East.

After the win, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was pleased with the resolve his team showed in a game where the scoring didn’t come quite as easily as it usually does.

“Really, that’s the biggest takeaway from this game is you’re not always going to come out and score, score, score,” McDermott said. “So this game, like most games in the NFL, it comes down to the fourth quarter, and I thought that was good for us as a team. Now we’ve got to build on it.”

“Buffalo didn’t play their best game of the season in Week 8,” Davenport said. “But on a day when the offense had some struggles, the defense stepped up and carried the Bills to another win. That balance (and a Bills defense that doesn’t get the credit it should) is what makes Buffalo the team to beat in the AFC in 2021.”

4. Bills (5-2, No. 5): They seemed just a little off, against a Miami team they should have destroyed.

4. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

They had to get through a bye week to do it, but the Bills finally got to put Week 6’s painful prime-time loss to the Titans in the rearview, courtesy of a workmanlike 26-11 win over the Dolphins in Orchard Park. Buffalo’s defense returned to action in fine form, holding Miami to just 262 total yards. The offense took more time but eventually found its footing: The Bills scored 23 points on their final four possessions, turning a 3-3 nail-biter into the latest comfortable win over a division rival they’ve owned in recent years. The schedule stays soft with a Week 9 tilt against the 1-7 Jaguars.

3. Buffalo Bills (6)

They didn’t look great against the Dolphins, but found a way to rally in the second half. The offense looked lethargic at times, which can’t happen against good teams.

6. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Biggest Achilles’ heel: Special-teams inconsistency

Buffalo doesn’t punt often (third fewest in the NFL with 21). But when Matt Haack has been needed, he has been inconsistent, averaging a net of 36.1 yards (second lowest of any team). Only 28.6% of his punts have been taken over inside the 20-yard line. Kicker Tyler Bass has been solid for the Bills this season, and defensive back Siran Neal has been dynamic in kick coverage, but returner Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt vs. the Dolphins in Week 8 and was bailed out by Jake Kumerow. The inconsistencies on special teams have put the Bills in some dangerous situations.

chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills drop in Week 8 power rankings following bye week

Had a week off, yet they managed to fall off a bit in most NFL power rankings heading into Week 8. This isn’t necessarily surprising, as the power-rankers-that-be often boost teams that, you know, played this week. However, Buffalo is still ranked rather highly considering that they haven’t won since October 10.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills offense struggling early against the Dolphins after the bye

It has been close to a month since the Buffalo Bills played a game in front of BillsMafia and coming out of the bye, the offense is struggling and looks out of sync. Midway through the second quarter, the Bills have only been able to muster three points against a Dolphins defense that has not been good this year.
NFL
BillsDigest

Bills battle way to tough win over Dolphins: 5 observations

Miami couldn't capitalize, however, when it turned it back over on a botched play. Allen is one of the most instinctive players in the NFL today and has carried the Bills to many wins because of it. But he has to be made to know that he can't be taking moronic intentional grounding penalties or throwing blind heaves under pressure that are way more likely to be caught by opponents than his receivers.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins Postgame After Win Over Dolphins

Bills Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins and Quarterback Josh Allen meet with the media following Buffalo's 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins. Topics Include: The offense finding their rhythm in the second half, Josh's relationship with golfer Phil Mickelson, and the impact of key plays from Cole Beasley.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

