Religion

God has a wonderful plan for you

By Special to The Advocate-Messenger
Claiborne Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we do not learn from our trials, then our distress has been a missed opportunity. Crisis situations are occasions to put our faith and patience to work and may we always remember that we cannot be defeated as God is for us and is constantly working on our behalf. There...

www.claiborneprogress.net

The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
Watertown Daily Times

Where can you experience the presence of God?

If you were looking for God, where would you find Him?. Scripture says that his whole creation testifies about Him. Would you go out into nature? God wants our hearts to sing his praises, so would you turn on the radio and sing along hoping to find some communion with Him?
newwaysministry.org

The God Who Named You Mother

Today’s reflection is written by Dwayne Fernandes, Director of Spirituality, New Ways Ministry, and a regular Bondings 2.0 contributor. Today’s liturgical readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here. A Catholic mother from Texas recently reached out to New Ways Ministry for support. While...
Person
Jesus
outreachmagazine.com

To Join God’s Mission You Have to Listen

“If we truly believe God’s activity is greater than ours, then we have to take steps to seek his will.”. “A good listener is not only popular everywhere, but after a while, he knows something.” —Wilson Mizner. “The first duty of love is to listen.” —Paul Tillich. Did you know...
Joy 107.1

Thank God It’s Monday: Are You Ready to Live?

Are you ready to live? This may seem like a silly question, but there is a deeper truth than what meets the surface. A lot of times if you take the time and reflect, you may just be going through a routine of survival. You are accepting what life throws at you and operating in […]
Kokomo Tribune

Michael C. Carson: Spiritual formation enables you to serve God better

I teach and coach spiritual formation. “The focus of spiritual formation is the process of being conformed to the image of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit guides one’s ongoing journey toward union with God for the glory of God and for the sake of others.” (2 Corinthians 3:17-18.) In "5...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: God asked, 'Where are you?'

Before Moses, who introduced manuscripts, the Hebrew people shared their history through oral tradition. In each home, the father was responsible for teaching the children those events which reminded them of how God had blessed their nation. One of the amazing stories Hebrew children learned was that they were created by God. He spoke into existence the world and all that it contained. In the Genesis narrative, God told Adam and Eve to inhabit a garden and care for it. After Adam and Eve disobeyed God, Genesis says he asked Adam a question, “Where are you?” God did not need to ask Adam where he was; He knew the answer; but Adam needed to admit what he had done — and more, who he had become.
Laurinburg Exchange

God broke you to share you

Glenn Packiam said this: “We met every Thursday after he lost his wife in a car accident. Sometimes he came with questions to which no answers exist; sometimes he came with memories he wanted to relive. Over time, he accepted that even though the accident was a result of the brokenness in our world, God could work in the midst of it. A few years later, he taught a class at our church about grief and how to grieve well. Soon, he became our go-to guide for people who were experiencing loss.”
Laurinburg Exchange

God, my security is in You

When I was a child, I thought of a Christian as a quiet, smiling, perfect person who never did anything wrong. The church folks I knew didn’t say much, never missed a sermon, and seemed to project to the world an example of living right. We all know that is not completely correct, as we all sin.
Daily Advance

Don't forget gratitude for benefits God has given us

Have you ever noticed how we as a society tend to go from Halloween straight to Christmas? I understand this practice from a commercial standpoint, but I hope we take time for gratitude as individuals. As many of you know, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I so enjoy...
Tri-City Herald

When life knocks you down, ask God for resilience

“We get knocked down, but we get up again and keep going.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 (TLB) My dad taught me to get back in the saddle. And he wasn’t speaking metaphorically. First, this meant putting my boot into the stirrup, grabbing the saddle horn, and scrambling up and onto a saddle that was tightly cinched to the back of a contrary horse. The horse had one thing in mind—throwing me as high as possible into the air, after which I would hit the ground with a loud, agonizing thud.
Macomb Daily

Take action when you have a ‘God Second’

Sometimes people describe a moment lasting a “half a second” or a “millisecond” when something happens very rapidly. After yesterday, I want to add “God second” to those descriptors. My husband, Robert, and I were heading down I-94 to start off a day of appointments and errands when I saw...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
AFP

France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.
Shine My Crown

The Coach Cass Show: What Does God Want for You?

Is your brain over-stimulated, making it hard for you to live the life God purposed for you? This week, Coach Cass discusses the things that drain you vs. the things that bring you life. Which road are you choosing?. About Coach Cass. The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk...
thefocus.news

spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC

