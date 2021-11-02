God has a wonderful plan for you

Before Moses, who introduced manuscripts, the Hebrew people shared their history through oral tradition. In each home, the father was responsible for teaching the children those events which reminded them of how God had blessed their nation. One of the amazing stories Hebrew children learned was that they were created by God. He spoke into existence the world and all that it contained. In the Genesis narrative, God told Adam and Eve to inhabit a garden and care for it. After Adam and Eve disobeyed God, Genesis says he asked Adam a question, “Where are you?” God did not need to ask Adam where he was; He knew the answer; but Adam needed to admit what he had done — and more, who he had become.

