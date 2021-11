Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: This was a tough one, because Seth Curry had a team-high 23 points and Georges Niang added 21. But their Sixers teammate, Andre Drummond, gets the honor while starting in place of Joel Embiid (out for rest). Drummond finished with season highs of 14 points, seven assists and five steals to go along with 15 rebounds and one block. The center was a game-best plus 15.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO