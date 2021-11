League of Legends developer Riot Games has today given fans a first look at the upcoming visual update that is soon going to arrive for the champion Caitlyn. Rather than outright reworking Caitlyn from top to bottom, Riot is soon planning to implement a slightly new look and animation set in the game for the character that first released over a decade ago. And while we still don't know when this new version of Cait will begin to roll out, we should start to learn more in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO