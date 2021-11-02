RI reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as hospital admissions trend downward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island saw a decline in new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the past week, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows, but a slight increase in other weekly metrics.

The state’s weekly positivity rate went from 1.6% last week to 1.9% this week, while the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days grew to 141.

The state also saw an increase in total hospitalizations to 95, according to the data, with 11 patients in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials disclosed Tuesday.

The Health Department also reported 205 new cases and a 2.6% daily positivity rate, with more than 7,700 tests administered the previous day.

CBS News reports Rhode Island is one of eight states where a new strain of the coronavirus being called “delta plus” has been detected. While the strain is actively being studied, reports indicate it doesn’t cause more severe illness and the current vaccines protect against it.

Gov. Dan McKee held an event at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Tuesday afternoon to encourage more adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone 18 and older who got a shot at the pop-up clinic was given a scratch ticket from the Rhode Island Lottery, with up to 1,000 made available.

The Health Department’s data shows roughly 78% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, while 71% is considered fully vaccinated.

