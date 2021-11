With Robert Tonyan lost for the season to a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers will likely rely on a committee approach to replace their primary tight end. There are four remaining tight ends of the active roster, and if the team does not add anyone before Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur said they need everyone to pitch in. That could mean more snaps and more targets in the passing game for veteran Marcedes Lewis.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO