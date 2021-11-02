CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Says China, Russia Failed To Lead At Climate Summit

By AFP News
 4 days ago
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging an ambitious new climate agreement, Biden called his own...

