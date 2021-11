New Heights Brewing Co. has earned a lot of fans since opening in Nashville almost five years ago. With a wide variety of styles from cream ales to stouts to sours, the brewery always has something new and interesting on tap in its comfy taproom. To celebrate half a decade making friends in Music City, New Heights has a whole weekend of festivities planned for next month. (We wanted to give you plenty of advance notice since it will be a big deal!)

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO