CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Fall After Losing to Cooper Rush-Led Cowboys

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 5 days ago

Coming out of a bye, the Vikings had a chance to make a statement to the country in their first primetime game of the season on Sunday night. The got a break when they found out shortly before the game that the Cowboys were holding out Dak Prescott and starting Cooper Rush in his place. All they had to do was take care of business against a backup QB making his first NFL start.

Instead, they embarrassed themselves in a pathetic all-around performance. The Vikings' offense was completely and utterly incompetent after the game's opening possession, and blame for that falls equally on the shoulders of Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak, and members of the offensive line not named Brian O'Neill. With uninspiring playcalling and constant pressure on Cousins leading to checkdown after checkdown, it looked like the Vikings were playing scared on offense. It was unwatchable.

To make matters worse, Mike Zimmer's game management was shockingly bad, specifically in the form of inexcusable timeout mistakes at the end of both halves. Zimmer's vaunted defense also gave up over 400 yards of offense to Rush and company and couldn't come up with a stop on the decisive final drive. It was just bad all around, and the Vikings now have a 3-4 record, a schedule that doesn't get any easier, and a coach on the hottest of hot seats.

Oh, and they lost one of their best players, defensive end Danielle Hunter, to a season-ending pectoral injury, while still being without Patrick Peterson and Michael Pierce for the time being. In other words, things aren't going well in Viking-land.

Let's take a look at this week's national power rankings to see how far the Vikings fall and what the analysts have to say about that Sunday night debacle.

Mitch Goldich, SI.com: No. 17 (Down 2 spots)

With the Vikings, you can’t get bogged down by the week-to-week results. They’re just going to swing between good games and bad, somehow finding their way back to No. 17. Of course they lost to Cooper Rush on a Sunday night. Now watch them somehow take two out of three against the Ravens, Chargers and Packers. (O.K. maybe one out of three.)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 19 (Down 4 spots)

The prime-time stage was set up for the Vikings on Sunday night. Dak Prescott was inactive, and when Kirk Cousins led Minnesota on an immediate touchdown drive, it looked like the start of a four-hour Halloween party at U.S. Bank Stadium. But the Dallas defense took control after that, and the Vikings' defense wilted against Cooper Rush in the final minutes. I'll repeat: The Vikings' defense wilted against Cooper Rush in the final minutes. Mike Zimmer's team had a chance to make a statement and instead came off as an also-ran exposed.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 23 (Down 1 spot)

This was the one. This was the game the Minnesota Vikings had to have. Beat a Dallas Cowboys team that was short quarterback Dak Prescott, and the Vikings would be 4-3 and in the thick of the NFC wild-card picture. Lose, and it's off to the also-ran pile again. Giving up 325 passing yards to a 27-year-old backup making his first career start is bad enough. But Cooper Rush just outplayed Kirk Cousins, and it wasn't especially close. Minnesota's veteran quarterback completed just 23 of 35 passes for 184 yards and a single first-quarter touchdown pass. After the Cowboys came back to score the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left, a visibly frustrated Adam Thielen bemoaned Minnesota's inability to close games out. "Every game we just hang around, hang around, hang around, let the team hang around, instead of just putting our foot on the gas and going," Thielen told reporters. It was the fourth time this season the Vikings lost a one-score game. And with a brutal stretch of schedule underway that features trips to Baltimore and Los Angeles to face the Chargers and a visit from the Packers, it was a defeat that may well signify the beginning of the end for the 2021 Vikings…And quite possibly head coach Mike Zimmer as well.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 16 (Down 2 spots)

The offense wasn't good against the Cowboys. They just seemed too predictable. That has to change.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 19 (Down 1 spot)

Mike Zimmer admitted to the mistake of calling consecutive timeouts, which cost the Vikings a 5-yard penalty and helped Dallas convert a third-and-11 on the next play. A play after that, the Cowboys scored the game-winning touchdown. That will be yet another piece of evidence for frustrated Vikings fans who want a coaching change.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 19 (Down 3 spots)

The Vikings lost yet another close one-possession game late in the fourth quarter by failing to take advantage of not facing Prescott at home on Sunday night. They have a lot of trouble meshing their offense and defense for optimum effect under Mike Zimmer. They would be a huge disappointment as a non-playoff team.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 17 (Down 2 spots)

They keep getting close ... but aren't accruing sufficient cigars, even with all four losses by seven or fewer points. Matters won't get easier with DE Danielle Hunter down for the count with a torn pectoral muscle.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 17 (Down 3 spots)

They don’t do low expectations very well.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 17 (Down 3 spots)

ESPN Staff: No. 19 (Down 2 spots)

Biggest Achilles' heel: Offense

A seven-game sample size reveals the Vikings' offense is not cut out for the modern NFL. Minnesota has routinely come out of the gates swinging and scoring on its first possession, but the offense has disappeared after that to the tune of no second-half touchdowns in five of seven games. In a loss to Dallas, the game plan turned quarterback Kirk Cousins into a predictable checkdown machine whose average depth of target was 4.5 yards and totaled a measly 184 yards passing. This unit went from explosive to dull and conservative in a year's time and has evolved into Minnesota's chief downfall this season. — Courtney Cronin

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Mike Zimmer
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, ‘Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem’

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#Checkdown
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Fail to Impress, But 19-17 Win Over Lions Keeps Their Season Alive For Now

The Vikings didn't do anything on Sunday that suggests they're likely to go on a run and get back into playoff contention this season. Not in the slightest. However, they did just enough to beat the woeful Lions, who are still in search of their first win this season. The Vikings' defense played well and one touchdown and a game-winning 54-yard Greg Joseph field goal was all the offense needed to win 19-17 in an ugly game that moves them to 2-3 and at least keeps their season alive for another week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Schedule Look-Ahead: Difficult Post-Bye Slate Heightens Importance of Beating Panthers

I touted last week's game against the Lions as a must-win to keep the Vikings' season alive because that's exactly what it was. Not only would dropping to 1-4 in any context have been close to a death sentence, but losing to a winless Lions team that represents one of the only "gimmes" on a tough schedule would've been an indication that this Minnesota team wasn't anywhere close to sniffing the playoffs.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

This is the definition of a must-win game for the Vikings. At 1-3, they would need a win against anybody. But the fact that they're playing the winless Lions at home, as ten-point favorites, means we can essentially write off the rest of the Vikings' season if they aren't able to win this one, ideally by a comfortable margin. In fact, it wouldn't be a shock to see major changes made next week if the Vikings lose today.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
106
Followers
406
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy