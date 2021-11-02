CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack Wheeler: Making the Case for a Gold Glove

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 5 days ago

Zack Wheeler was nominated for a Gold Glove on Oct. 28. What statistics back his case to win the award?

Zack Wheeler’s arrival in Philadelphia brought many question marks tied to what seemed like a bloated five-year contract. He answered his doubters confidently with two Cy Young-caliber performances in 2020 and 2021. Now after a stellar 2021, Wheeler has added to his already sky-high reputation with a nomination for a Gold Glove award.

By the nature of their position, determining the quality of a pitcher’s fielding is not simple. A dearth of defensive chances make modern fielding stats, which rely on huge sample sizes, nearly redundant. Yet Gold Glove finalists Zack Wheeler, Atlanta Braves' Max Fried and Chicago Cubs' Zach Davies all had outstanding seasons fielding from the bump.

According to Baseball Reference, Fried and Davies led the pack with 6 DRS (defensive runs saved) while Wheeler only saved 5 runs from fielding. Baseball Reference determines how many runs a player saved by using how many chances a fielder had above average. This method values range above all else, if a fielder can make a play others can’t, even if it’s an error, then that player is more valuable.

Wheeler, over 213.1 innings, had 48 chances and two errors. This is calculated into a range factor/9 innings of 1.94, decided by dividing chances by innings. Davies saw 35 chances over 148 innings for a RF/9 2.13. Fried had 46 chances over 165.2 innings leading the finalists with a RF/9 of 2.44.

Another unique component for understanding a pitcher’s worth as a fielder is their hold on a runner. While catchers are normally credited for catching baserunners stealing, each pitcher had a marked influence over the jump of their runners.

Lefties like Fried have a distinct advantage in this category as they need not turn their head or risk balking to see a runner. However, of the three, Wheeler was by far the most effective at keeping runners from stealing, while Fried was the least effective.

Wheeler allowed only seven attempted steals over a whopping 213.1 innings, three of which were caught for a 43% caught stealing rate and 0.17 SB/9. Meanwhile, Fried allowed 11 stolen bases attempts over 165.2 innings. Three of his runners were caught for a 27% caught stealing rate and a SB/9 of 0.44. Davies, a righty like Wheeler, allowed nine stolen base attempts over 148 innings. Again three runners were caught for a 33% caught stealing rate and a .36 SB/9.

While all three nominees put together fantastic fielding seasons, each players’ lack of chances keeps stats from making a conclusive decision. Fried’s range factor and Wheeler’s hold will certainly give each a boost in their respective hunt, but the only true way to decide who will win Gold Glove as pitcher is the eye test…or being Greg Maddux.

