CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crypto Scams that Rocked Asia to the Core, Part 3: iFan and Pincoin

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia has been through more than its fair share of nasty crypto scam dramas, from the Mt. Gox scandal right through to 2021 and its plethora of AI-powered fraudsters. In part 3 of a three-part series, Cryptonews.com looks at just a few of the continent’s most infamous instances of crypto...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Fraudcoin: Biggest & nastiest scams to rock the cryptocurrency market

The rise of cryptocurrencies over the last decade has taken the world of finance by storm, with millions of people opening virtual wallets in an effort to join the ?crypto-frenzy? and make easy money betting on them. The crypto market became the subject of intense scrutiny across the world after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Huobi closes crypto derivatives as part of wind-down for Chinese traders

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi ended futures and other derivatives trading in mainland China on Friday, as planned. Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency exchange announced on its website that it would settle all futures contracts and other derivatives activities for all Chinese consumers on Friday as part of the larger plan to cease operations in the country.
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Coinbase notification scam steals US$11 million in bitcoin from a crypto account in 10 minutes

In a warning to Coinbase users not to fall for fake customer service representatives, a subscriber got their Bitcoin account plundered with their own helping hand. Even the most popular and secure cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase aren't insured against flaws in their subscriber base, as one account holder learned the hard way recently. Denoted with the initials G.R. in the respective court documents, the Coinbase user had just bought 200 bitcoin back in April when they received a notification that their account was now locked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptonews.com

Crypto Loans Boom, Revolut Crypto Exchange, Paytm's Bitcoin Wish + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital currency prime brokerage Genesis said that its Q3 loan originations reached USD 35.7bn, up over 586% year-on-year and 40% vs Q2 2021. Also, their loan book composition continued adjustments initiated in Q1, with bitcoin (BTC) still losing its share. "While BTC loans increased overall, relative weighting continued to decline as demand reacted to the narrowing basis and the [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust] discount," the firm said.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Cryptocurrency#Cryptonews Com#Modern Tech#Btc#Vietnam Biz#Vietnamese
theedgemarkets.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore chairman sees a place for crypto in Asia finance hub

(Oct 27): Cryptocurrencies have a place in Singapore’s financial sector if these digital assets are regulated, according to the chairman of the nation’s Central Bank. “There may be a role for crypto in future finance that extends beyond pure speculation and illicit finance,” Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said Wednesday at the Asia Financial Markets Forum.
WORLD
cryptonews.com

Another Major Bank to Begin Offering Bitcoin, Ether & Altcoin Services

Another major bank in the Asia-Pacific area has taken the crypto plunge, with Australia’s Commonwealth Bank (CBA) stating that it will become the first mainstream financial provider in the nation to allow its customers to buy, sell and hold cryptoassets such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) on its platform.
MARKETS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
investmentu.com

Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: Five Tokens With a Lot of Upside Potential

Despite its ebbs and flows in value, Bitcoin has proven to be a stalwart investment for early investors. But it’s expensive. So that has a lot of investors looking for cheap crypto to buy. The reason is simple…. Since its initial coin offering (ICO), Bitcoin has seen one of the...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
hngn.com

US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
MILITARY
insidebitcoins.com

5 Cryptocurrency to Buy for Price Boom This Weekend – November 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency is basically flat today, but has had a good week. At $2.86 trillion, its total cap hasn’t moved in the past 24 hours, but is up by about 6% in the last seven days. A variety of coins have contributed to this steady climb, with the likes of Binance coin (BNB), solana (SOL) and polkadot (DOT) being big winners. As such, we’ve compiled a rundown of the 5 cryptocurrency to buy for a price this weekend. This covers coins with good short- and long-term potential.
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

Shiba Inu is soaring. But as with all bubbles, someone will be left holding the bag. Dogecoin faces a double-pronged threat of weak fundamentals and intensifying competition. October has been a spectacular month for meme cryptocurrencies as two of the market's most hyped-up assets soared to eye-watering levels. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. But without compelling fundamentals to justify the bull run, investors should consider taking profits before this bubble bursts.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy