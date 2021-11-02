CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defence says victim tried to behead teen with skateboard

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6loJ_0ckX1LO100

A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse says one of the men he shot had been trying to decapitate him with a skateboard.

The dramatic statement came on Tuesday, the first day of Mr Rittenhouse’s trial , as the teen’s attorneys argued that he acted in self-defence when he fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

The shootings took place on 25 August, 2020, during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha , Wisconsin . Mr Huber, according to the criminal complaint , approached Mr Rittenhouse after the teen shot Mr Rosenbaum and tried to grab his gun. During the struggle, the document says, a skateboard he was carrying “made contact” with Mr Rittenhouse’s shoulder.

On Tuesday, defence attorney Mark Richards said this was an attempt on Mr Rittenhouse’s life.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would love to be able to hold up that skateboard in front of you as evidence today, because then you could see it,” Mr Richards told the jury . “You could see the weight and the heft of what a skateboard is, and what that skateboard would do if somebody takes it in their hand and swings down on somebody’s shoulder, head, and neck, trying to separate the head from the body.”

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, objected to that characterisation, but Judge Bruce Schroeder overruled him.

“Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself,” Mr Richards went on, “protected his firearm so it couldn’t be taken and used against him or other people, from Mr Rosenbaum who’d made threats to kill, and the other individuals who didn’t see that shooting, attacked him in the street like an animal.”

Prosecutors, however, have argued that it was Mr Rittenhouse who “initiated” the violence.

“Like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to the chaos here in Kenosha,” Mr Binger told the court. “The evidence will show that hundreds of people were out on the street experiencing chaos and violence, and the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Mr Rittenhouse has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and other charges. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

Comments / 1

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Graphic Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Released Before Trial Begins Tomorrow

Recently released graphic video of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting shows how tensions grew the night he shot and murdered two men. Footage of the Wisconsin riot. which started out as a Black Lives Protest, shows how armed men from other towns came to ‘protect their community’. Adding aggression while armed, many white men were seen joining the protest that led to gun fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Defence
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former lover of woman whose plot to kill husband was featured on Cops found dead 12 years after being turned in

The former lover of a Florida woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been found dead 12 years after he turned her in to police.Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead on 24 October at his home in Sebring, Florida, according to a police report. The cause of death is still pending.Mr Shihadeh had dated Dalia Dippolito about a decade before he went to Boynton Beach Police in 2009 and claimed she had asked him to help hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.Police set up a sting with an undercover officer posing as a hitman, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

321K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy