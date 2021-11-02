FedLoans, Granite State and Navient: Why are the loan servicers not renewing their contracts with the federal government?

It’s time to be blunt: the student debt crisis is crippling the American economy and preventing young Americans from accomplishing important life goals. As of now, 43.2 million Americans owe nearly $1.73 trillion in student loan debt, and the number is quickly rising. At this rate, student debt is posed to surpass the total amount of credit card debt that Americans have. And communities of color are being hit the hardest.

