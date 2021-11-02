CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedLoans, Granite State and Navient: Why are the loan servicers not renewing their contracts with the federal government?

By Sulaiman Abdur-Rahman
mediafeed.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree organizations are leaving the federal student loan servicing business to refocus on private student loans. FedLoan Servicing, Navient Corp. and Granite State Management & Resources have acknowledged their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the politically charged environment surrounding America’s $1.6 trillion of federal student loan debt carried by 43...

