Are you self-employed? Consider these insurance plans

Pharmacy Cost-Savings and Minimal Member Disruption. Employers are under significant pressure as they evaluate their health benefits plans for the year ahead. Recent projections by the Policy and Medicine publication show prescription drug spend growing by over $110 billion by 2024 with faster price increases and rises in specialty drug utilization being primary factors at play. In addition, we can expect to see increased healthcare costs and higher insurance premiums for the next several decades according to a recent report by Insurance Journal. At the same time, employers are facing an incredibly competitive talent war that requires an innovative approach to acquiring and retaining their workforce, including providing a top benefits plan.
