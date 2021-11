Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Working capital loans—short-term financing business owners can use to cover operational costs—are best for seasonal businesses and those that need an occasional cash infusion to stay afloat. Common working capital loans include terms loans, lines of credit, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and invoice factoring. Understanding how these loans work can help you understand when your business should get one.

