Since she was a toddler, Anna Heck has always had an inquisitive and inventive mind. There was the time as a toddler that she and her sister Amanda took all the string and yarn in her grandmother's sewing room, creating a montage by tying it all over the room. Or, when she used tape, twine and a bucket to create an inside-the-house zip line course for the dog. And how she used the wet bar fridge to store dissection items such as eyeballs, frogs, fetal pigs and a sheep's heart.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO