Mount Dora hosts groundbreaking for new fire station

(Farmington, MO) Members of the Play it Forward in the Parkland All Inclusive Playground Committee, and officials with the City of Farmington, are excited to announce the groundbreaking of Farmington’s new all inclusive playground. It replaces the current structure at Engler Park. The groundbreaking takes place at 4 o'clock this afternoon at Engler Park. The playground area will have a space of 20,000 square feet and encompass multiple play areas to allow children of all abilities to play. Handicap parking spaces, an accessible bathroom, and water fountain will be connected to the new area as well. The Play it Forward in the Parkland fundraising efforts have raised a substantial amount of money and have acquired many commitments for in kind labor and site work. Additionally, this project was the recipient of a Missouri Land and Water Conservation Grant. The City of Farmington will be overseeing the project construction and funding the remainder of the costs.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO