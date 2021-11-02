CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amgen posts higher third-quarter sales, but trims full-year estimate

By Deena Beasley
(Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a 4% increase in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on drug prescriptions began to ease, but said prices for some of its drugs remained under pressure from lower-cost competition.

For the full year, the biotechnology company lowered the top end of its revenue forecast to $26.2 billion from a previous $26.6 billion and narrowed its estimate for adjusted earnings per share to between $16.50 and $17.10 from a previous range of $16.00 to $17.00.

Amgen shares closed up 2% at $214.26, but gave back those gain in extended trading and were down to $210 after hours.

The quarterly results were mostly in line with expectations, with investors next focusing on January, when Amgen is expected to hear from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on an application for asthma drug tezepelumab, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a research note.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter, helped by share repurchases, were $4.69 per share, beating the $4.27 forecast by Wall Street analysts, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Net earnings fell 3% to $3.31 per share with a $400 million licensing-related expense from Amgen’s collaboration with Japan’s Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.7 billion, up from $6.4 billion a year earlier, and in line with analyst expectations.

Amgen said sales volume for the quarter rose 8%, but net selling prices fell 7% as competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis, migraine and infection-fighting drugs.

Sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 3% from year earlier to $1.29 billion. Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $36 million for the quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $28 million.

Amgen, in a statement, said there has been a gradual recovery from the slowdown in prescriptions seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the downturn in doctor visits resulting in new diagnoses will continue to hurt its business through 2021.

