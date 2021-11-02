CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto anons buy 2,000 lb tungsten cube NFT for $250,000

Cover picture for the articleA decentralized organization has spent $250,000 on an NFT of a very large tungsten cube. Here’s why crypto traders are buying cubes and NFTs of them. A decentralized organization (or DAO) has purchased an NFT that represents — and can be redeemed for — a very large tungsten cube....

A 2k Pound Tungsten Cube NFT Sold For $250K, After A Meme Turned Into Reality

A decentralized organization (DAO) has purchased an NFT that represents a 2k pond tungsten cube for a whopping amount of $250K. Citing the auction details, The Block noted that Tungsten DAO, which includes notable pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent Van Dough, bought the NFT for 56.9 ETH ($250,000) and 10% of this will go to a charitable trust.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
How Did Cubes of Solid Tungsten Become A Trophy for Cryptocurrency Bros?

Tungsten is one of the heaviest elements: A 4-inch block of the metal, which can easily fit in the palm of your hand, weighs a shocking 41 pounds. Something about picking up a cube feels like it violates the rules of physics, and to show off this property, a company called Midwest Tungsten Service sells them in sizes ranging from 1 centimeter ($19.99) to 4 inches ($2,999.99). Recently, these novelty items have become a hot commodity—driven largely by interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A combination of memes from crypto-influencers, a joke about a supply shortage, and the bizarre speculative energy around collectibles that permeates the crypto-community in general have conspired to generate an incredible surge of orders. Amid this fervor, which began in mid-October, some of Midwest Tungsten’s more popular cube sizes have sold out. One might reasonably wonder: What is going on?
ECONOMY
