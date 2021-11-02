CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Oakland A’s send relocation survey to Las Vegas baseball fans days after positive Alameda Co. vote

By Shayna Rubin
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland baseball fans may have hoped that the latest stride for the A’s Howard Terminal ballpark project would slow the club’s relocation efforts, but less than a week later, the A’s are gauging interest from Las Vegas sports fans. Last Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors tentatively approved...

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TravelPulse

Talk of Oakland Athletics' Move to Las Vegas Heats Up

The chatter about the Oakland Athletics relocating to Las Vegas is heating up. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that, for at least the seventh time, officials from the Major League Baseball franchise were in Sin City this week to talk to city and county officials about relocation as well as touring potential sites.
NFL
Florida Phoenix

As goes baseball, so goes America

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Baseball is often referred to as the national pastime because it is intrinsically linked to American culture, history, and politics.  Pivotal moments of baseball’s history, such as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, labor disputes, and various presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, are chronicled in Ken Burns’ award-winning documentary mini-series, “Baseball” (1994). On Tuesday, […] The post As goes baseball, so goes America appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NFL
KTNV

Las Vegas Aviators release survey gauging interest in possible A's move

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gauging interest in a possible move by the Oakland A's with a survey sent to fans who have purchased tickets. The email says as part of the planning process, the A's are conducting a study to determine the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
Nevada State
Alameda County, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
County
Alameda County, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Nevada Government
Local
California Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Government
San Francisco Chronicle

A's survey fans of Las Vegas affiliate about potential move

The A’s are asking for input from fans of their minor-league affiliate in Las Vegas on whether a major-league team would receive support in the Las Vegas area. The Triple-A Aviators sent an email to fans Monday linking to a survey “to understand your interest in supporting the A’s as the team considers moving to Las Vegas and developing a new ballpark.”
MLB
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Aviators release A's relocation survey, 2022 home schedule

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators on Monday released a survey on behalf of the Oakland Athletics' possible relocation. The team also released its 2022 home game schedule. "As part of the planning process, the A’s have engaged a third-party company to conduct a market study to determine...
MLB
Yardbarker

Athletics casing out Las Vegas for potential relocation?

After the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, the Athletics just might be doing the exact same thing. Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday that the Athletics emailed fans of the Las Vegas Aviators, their Triple-A affiliate, with a survey. The survey was intended to gauge the local interest in the Athletics potentially moving to Las Vegas and building a new ballpark there.
MLB
ballparkdigest.com

A’s ask for feedback on Las Vegas Strip ballpark

No surprise that the focus is on a Las Vegas Strip ballpark: In September we reported that local politicians and business leaders thought that the team would end up on the Strip, based on their negotiations with Athletics ownership. You can read more about these sites in our original story, but basically the three locales were at the north and south ends of the Strip, with a third right about in the middle. There are good arguments for all three sites, and now that the A’s reportedly have warmed to the idea of working on development as part of the ballpark plan, the rationales for all three sites are pretty apparent: the north site may be closer to casinos and the Convention Center, but the south site may end up making the most sense in terms of development that could attract locals and tourists. Vegas has already broken some long-standing assumptions regarding sports teams on relying on tourists for sustained ticket sales; Las Vegas is clearly an event-driven economy, and the NFL and NHL draw well catering to those tourists. Whether this can be sustained over the course of a long MLB season is another matter, of course. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Dave Kaval
Person
Rob Manfred
reviewjournal.com

A’s surveying Aviators fans on possible Las Vegas ballpark, relocation

The Oakland Athletics took the next step Monday in their research into a possible Las Vegas relocation, reaching out to the fans that could potentially support the team in Southern Nevada. The A’s emailed Aviators fans a relocation interest survey, asking a bevy of questions regarding the franchise’s possible move...
MLB
news3lv.com

What's driving the great resignation in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, which translated into a record-high 2.9% "quits rate," which is measured against the nation's total employment rate. "The catalyst for it all seems to have been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Baseball Games#Oakland Coliseum#Alameda Co#Howard Terminal#Triple#The Las Vegas Aviators#Raiders#Aces#Nhl#Golden Knights#The Oakland A
cdcgamingreports.com

Stadium vote boosts likelihood that A’s will stay in Oakland

Oakland cleared a major hurdle Tuesday in its quest to keep the A’s from departing to Las Vegas or another city. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 for a non-binding resolution to commit tax dollars to the $12 billion Howard Terminal project, a proposed new baseball stadium and surrounding development area.
OAKLAND, CA
reviewjournal.com

MLB boss: Vegas still in running for A’s despite Alameda vote

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Las Vegas hasn’t struck out yet on the possible relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Southern Nevada. Alameda County officials OK’d a non-binding agreement Tuesday to join the city of Oakland in a proposed tax financing district that would generate money to pay for infrastructure-related upgrades for a proposed mixed-use development surrounding a $1 billion, 30,000-seat waterfront ballpark.
MLB
reviewjournal.com

Alameda County vote a boost for A’s chances in Oakland

The prospect of the Oakland A’s remaining in the Bay Area instead of relocating to Southern Nevada got a boost Tuesday from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. The board voted 4-1 Tuesday to declare its intent to opt in to a proposed tax district aimed at paying for any infrastructure costs tied to the A’s waterfront ballpark project.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mercury News

Oakland A’s waterfront ballpark plan gets a key nod from Alameda County

Though described as “historic” by Oakland’s mayor, the plan the Alameda County Board of Supervisors opted into to pave the way for a new waterfront ballpark is no guarantee that bulldozers will start digging up the dirt at Howard Terminal anytime soon — or that the team will stay put and stop flirting with Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy