'We're pretty certain there'll be similar Windfall type deposits' - Osisko Mining CEO

CPM discusses some political issues relevant to precious metals markets, emphasizing the importance of understanding the nuances and complexity in political, social, and financial realities. It then discusses some questions about silver, the relationships between EVs and electrification and the supply of other metals. It uses PGMs in the 1980s to illustrate issues facing the energy transition. The harsh realities of a world failing to contain CO2 emissions and global warming, and the need to shift policy focus to mitigating the effects of global warming also is discussed, along with CPM’s initiation of tantalum research and consulting services. Finally, the shorter term outlook for gold and silver is covered.
