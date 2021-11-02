CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'We're pretty certain there'll be similar Windfall type deposits' - Osisko Mining CEO

By Investment Trends Editorial
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsisko Mining (TSX:OSK) is advancing its Windfall project in Quebec, an underground gold mine with about 300,000 ounces of annual production, but CEO John Burzynski is also focused on...

www.kitco.com

Related
kitco.com

How to spot a scam cryptocurrency according to a regulator - James Bernard

There are a number of things investors should have on their checklist before buying a cryptocurrency, either as an investment or a short-term speculation, said James Bernard, regional representative, Europe, of the DMCC. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is the authority overseeing the DMCC Free Zone, which supports global...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Beyond gold buggery; sectors reviewed

While I hold a special place (in my thoughts and in NFTRH) for the gold stock sector due to its counter-cyclical nature, it's a big market out there and a strategic view of the macro helps with successful positioning. Following is a snapshot of some sectors/markets with general thoughts on each. I will provide one chart or graphic for each but not mark them up or get into too much technical or fundamental detail. There's a weekend report for all of that stuff. For now, a brief review.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osisko Mining#Underground Mining#Ceo#Gold Mine#Kitco
kitco.com

Hecla posts net loss in third quarter as silver production slides

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the lower third quarter results compared to the previous year were mainly due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

ARK Invest added to its Meta Platforms, Roku, and Robinhood Markets positions on Thursday. All three stocks took a hit after reporting disappointing financial results in the past two weeks. Despite a costly transformation at Meta (formerly Facebook), supply chain constraints at Roku, and a sequential slide in accounts at...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
kitco.com

BoE tweaks corporate bond scheme to spur climate action

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would introduce new rules for its 20 billion-pound ($26.9 billion) Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme which would seek to favour companies which are doing more to reduce their impact on the climate. "Firms will now also need to...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Perth Mint's ETF holdings rise by more than 2,500 troy ounces

(Kitco News) - In Perth Mint's latest statistics, it has emerged that Perth Mint sold 59,750 troy ounces of gold and 1,352,275 troy ounces of silver in minted product form during October. The depository holdings of gold fell by 1% during October, while holdings of silver were flat. The Mint’s...
MARKETS
kitco.com

What you need to know: physical silver markets vs derivatives, energy markets, and PGMs

CPM discusses some political issues relevant to precious metals markets, emphasizing the importance of understanding the nuances and complexity in political, social, and financial realities. It then discusses some questions about silver, the relationships between EVs and electrification and the supply of other metals. It uses PGMs in the 1980s to illustrate issues facing the energy transition. The harsh realities of a world failing to contain CO2 emissions and global warming, and the need to shift policy focus to mitigating the effects of global warming also is discussed, along with CPM’s initiation of tantalum research and consulting services. Finally, the shorter term outlook for gold and silver is covered.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Mining giant Anglo American commits to carbon neutral shipping by 2040

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that this ambition is aligned with the goals of Anglo American's Sustainable Mining Plan, which...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Kirkland Lake upgrades key Fosterville drill intercept to 947 g/t gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the drill result initially reported for the Lower Phoenix VG intercept was 51.7...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Barrick Gold on track to hit top end of production targets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Thursday, ahead of the North American equity open, the world's second-largest gold producer reported adjusted net earnings of...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold price is stuck in a Groundhog Day loop - MKS PAMP GROUP

(Kitco News) The gold market is stuck in a Groundhog Day time loop, with prices trading in a narrow range between $1,750-$1,800 an ounce, according to MKS PAMP GROUP. There is no driver strong enough to push gold below $1,750 an ounce or above $1,800 an ounce, said MKS PAMP GROUP head of metals strategy Nicky Shiels.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Gryphon Digital Mining CEO Selected as a Leading Expert in Crypto Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is pleased to announce that its CEO, Rob Chang, will be speaking at the MarketWatch – Investing In Crypto Conference. The conference is a virtual two-day event, which will take place on Wednesday. MarketWatch and Barron’s journalists will speak to top experts in the crypto and financial sectors to make sense of all that the world is currently seeing in the space. Rob Chang will speak specifically about the advantages that Gryphon Digital Mining has as a leader in crypto mining. The company is not only one of the top global bitcoin miners, but also considered to be the “greenest” option, as it is carbon-negative by offering a one hundred percent carbon neutral footprint combined with its portfolio of carbon credits.
MARKETS
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

