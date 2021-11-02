'We're pretty certain there'll be similar Windfall type deposits' - Osisko Mining CEO

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is pleased to announce that its CEO, Rob Chang, will be speaking at the MarketWatch – Investing In Crypto Conference. The conference is a virtual two-day event, which will take place on Wednesday. MarketWatch and Barron’s journalists will speak to top experts in the crypto and financial sectors to make sense of all that the world is currently seeing in the space. Rob Chang will speak specifically about the advantages that Gryphon Digital Mining has as a leader in crypto mining. The company is not only one of the top global bitcoin miners, but also considered to be the “greenest” option, as it is carbon-negative by offering a one hundred percent carbon neutral footprint combined with its portfolio of carbon credits.

